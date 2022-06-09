Live: Summer Game Fest 2022 as it happens - news, rumours, and predictions

Refresh

Back to our predictions! TRG associate editor, Vic Hood, is on the horror bandwagon with what she's hoping to see at Summer Game Fest 2022. Vic: I’m a big horror game fan. So I’m hoping that the recent rumors of a new horror game from Kojima come to fruition. If not that, then the official announcement of the rumored Silent Hill 2 Remake. I’ve never had the pleasure of playing the original Silent Hill games (thanks Mamma Hood) so a remake or, even better, a trilogy remake, would allow me to finally jump into the franchise I had seemingly missed the boat on. I had the same situation with the Reisdent Evil series and playing the remakes of 2 and 3 sparked a nerve-wracking passion. Just give me some horror Keighley!

The game has had a "total overhaul of the original experience, faithfully reproduced but incorporating modernized gameplay, improved controls and expanded accessibility options. Plus, feel immersed with improved effects and enhanced exploration and combat." The trailer also looks fantastic, and was uploaded to the same post on the forum. The PlayStation Direct page has since been taken down by the looks of things so someone got a bit trigger happy ahead of Summer Game Fest, I guess. The Last of Us Part I Firefly Edition includes: The Last of Us single-player story

The prequel chapter, Left Behind

A Steelbook display case which is definitely something we can't do without

The Last of Us: American Dreams #1 - #4 comics reprint with new cover art

And 'early in-game unlocks' There's a PC version on the way too. We don't have a date for that, but the PS5 version will be dropping on September 22, 2022.

We're interrupting our predictions posts with a bit of news spotted on ResetEra (opens in new tab); The Last of Us Part Firefly Edition for PS5 is coming this September – exclusively on PlayStation Direct (opens in new tab). Coming in at $99.99 it only appears to be in the US storefront right now. But that's around £80 / AU$140. There's also the standard edition for the console. Rumors of a PS5 remake have been on the cards since May, when GamesBeat’s Jeff Grubb said he heard Last of Us was coming to PS5 this holiday season. The standard edition will undoubtedly be available at a more reasonable price and in other storefronts. But we can't believe Sony leaked The Last of Us PS5 remake so close to Summer Game Fest's kick off. (Image credit: Sony)

TRG's gaming guides editor, Patrick Dane, is up next. Apparently he's our resident Eeyore, with a downpour of reality checks to rain on our whimsical hopes and dreams parade. Oh, bother! Patrick: I would like to see The Darkness 3, but I think it’s more likely I win the lottery and fund that game myself than it being announced tonight. I’d also love to get a firm release date on when the Overwatch 2 PvP will be fully released, but that seems unlikely since Blizzard is holding an Overwatch 2 event next week.



To further my streak here of being a bit of a downer, and I’m sorry for all of us who own a PS5 – I don’t think we’re seeing God of War: Ragnarok tonight. I think any hope of that game coming out this year has probably evaporated. I’d honestly be surprised if it came out before the end of next year at this point. There has just been radio silence on the game, and there’s no reason to believe it’s coming any time soon. Accepting that sooner will quell disappointed. And hey, maybe I’m wrong and it’s shown off tonight with a November release date but I’d drink a cup of hot sauce if that’s the case.