PlayStation Showcase live blog: all the PS5 game announcements as they happen

There's just 45 minutes to go but we're enjoying all the tongue-in-cheek fake "leaks" PlayStation fans are posting on Twitter ahead of the event. Gonna get in a lot of trouble for leaking this #PlayStationShowcase pic.twitter.com/XxiADqveSbSeptember 9, 2021 See more Wooo #PlayStationShowcase will be hot!!!! pic.twitter.com/3zJHZoYk5eSeptember 8, 2021 See more My friend from sony just sent me this 🤔#GTAVI #PlayStationShowcase #PS5 pic.twitter.com/rMojLfhPFuSeptember 8, 2021 See more

There's just one hour to go until the PlayStation Showcase kicks off and the excitement is at fever pitch here at TechRadar. Will we see the new God of War? Maybe Horizon Forbidden West? What surprises does Sony have up it's sleeve? It's not long until we find out. Remember to stick right here for all the biggest announcements as they happen.

Not picked up a PS5 yet? After this PlayStation Showcase, you may be even more inclined to. Unfortunately PS5 stock remains pretty difficult to come by, but we're here to help. Make sure to check out TechRadar's regularly updated guide on where to buy a PS5 and - if you're in the US - make sure to check out our dedicated PS5 restock update page.

There are just two hours to go until the PlayStation Showcase kicks off. Remember to check out our guide on how to watch PS5 Showcase so you can watch all the action as it unfolds while soaking up expert commentary and opinion from us right here in this live blog. If you're wanting to get up to date with all the biggest PS5 game releases we're expecting in 2021 and beyond (and what date they're releasing), be sure to check out our new PS5 games guide - it may even remind you of some titles you want to add to your wishlist for tonight's showcase.

Which game are you hoping will make an appearance at the PlayStation Showcase? Let us know on Twitter! Which game are you hoping to see at the #PlayStationShowcase later today?September 9, 2021 See more

So what are we actually expecting to see at the PlayStation Showcase? While the event is only set to last 40 minutes, we're expecting Sony to pack plenty into that run time - with a focus on upcoming PS5 games. Our biggest hope for today's showcase is that Sony will finally reveal the God of War sequel. God of War: Ragnarok (as it's rumored to be called) was teased by Sony last year, but we haven't actually seen the game in action, nor do we know what it will be about - we don't even know if it's actually called Ragnarok. Hopefully today we'll get some answers. We're also expecting Sony to show us more of Horizon Forbidden West. Following the controversy over the game’s lack of a free upgrade path for PlayStation 5 it's likely Sony will want to paint Aloy's next adventure in a more positive light. Make sure to check out our full list of PlayStation Showcase predictions for more.

The rumor mill is in full swing ahead of the event and we've already spotted this "leaked" running order over on Twitter, which claims we'll see a few world premieres at the event, a trailer for Gran Turismo, a new DualSense controller color and the expected reveal of the God of War sequel. While we're expecting some of these announcements to happen at the PlayStation Showcase, we're not entirely convinced by this "leak" given that it is laden with spelling errors and claims there will be quite a few speeches from Jim Ryan (no, thank you) but speculation is half the fun of these events, right? Still have to clear it with XbotKiller but this seems legit. #PlayStationShowcase pic.twitter.com/VPROOXyy15September 7, 2021 See more