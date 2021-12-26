Boxing Day sales live: the best deals from Amazon, Currys, John Lewis and more

Merry Boxing Day to you, intrepid sales explorer! It's the day after Christmas, and it's a Sunday... just to help you work out what day of the week it actually is after they get supplanted by official titles like 'Christmas' and 'Boxing Day'.

What else happens today? Boxing Day sales, of course! With that in mind, I'm picking through the best deals we're seeing in tech, appliances and more - our main hub is bringing you a comprehensive round up of all the top sales around, but I think there's space to talk about the actual products too.

I've been using data - that handy little thing that tells me what's actually proving popular on TechRadar, and these are the 15 most attractive sales around at the moment, according to what you're clicking on: