Boxing Day sales live: the best deals from Amazon, Currys, John Lewis and more
We're live blogging the best of the Boxing Day sales
By Gareth Beavis published
Merry Boxing Day to you, intrepid sales explorer! It's the day after Christmas, and it's a Sunday... just to help you work out what day of the week it actually is after they get supplanted by official titles like 'Christmas' and 'Boxing Day'.
What else happens today? Boxing Day sales, of course! With that in mind, I'm picking through the best deals we're seeing in tech, appliances and more - our main hub is bringing you a comprehensive round up of all the top sales around, but I think there's space to talk about the actual products too.
I've been using data - that handy little thing that tells me what's actually proving popular on TechRadar, and these are the 15 most attractive sales around at the moment, according to what you're clicking on:
Boxing Day sales: the 15 hottest around
- Amazon: absolutely loads of stuff on sale - an easy place to start
- GAME: 50% off Switch, Xbox and PS5 games and accessories
- Currys: once again bringing a huge sale - loads of top discounts to be found
- Box: super-cheap 4K TVs, gaming laptops and monitors
- PS5 console: now available for pre-order at GAME, delivers late January
- Ao.com: big discounts on TVs, coffee machines and large appliances
- Coffee machines: up to 70% off De'Longi coffee machines at Amazon
- Boots: 50% off make up, skin care and fragrances for Boxing Day
- John Lewis: up to 50% off lighting and furniture
- Lovehoney: big savings on sex toys and lingerie
- TVs: cheap 4K TVs from £249 at Currys - even cheaper than earlier
- Dell: cheap laptop deals and high-end Alienware machines
- Nike: save on hoodies, trainers, T-shirts, and more
- Very: big price drops on fashion, TVs, laptops, and beauty items
- Adidas: 25% off trainers, tees and hoodies at Amazon
Just made my first (and, hopefully, only) purchase of the Boxing Day sales - I've been hankering after a decent pressure washer for a few years now, since I did a group test of them and managed to accidentally pressure wash a rude image into my drive - the Karchers were the best for this.
I just bought this Karcher K2 for £75, which is a huge saving at the moment - adding in the car wash accessories means my car will be washed for the first time in a year. Yep, I know, but my last house didn't have a hose and I'm not using buckets.
I really wanted to go for the K4 - or even the K5, as it's so powerful - but I was forced to admit that paying twice as much would be a real waste of money. The K2 will do the job just fine for my tiny drive and car.
Right, no time for pre-amble or welcoming you to the live blog this time - let's get right to it.
GAME is offering a pre-order on the PS5 console and bundles too - according to the retailer, it's got a number of options available for sale, from the basic console all the way up to bundles including clothing, extra games and controller cases too.
All of them are slated for release on January 21st, but that's something that could change - I'd anticipate that the console-only deal will be in high demand, so I think going for a bundle would be good.
The Miles Morales and FIFA 11 bundle for £626 looks a decent option, although sniff around and see if any others take your fancy. Maybe they'll all stay in stock, or will all deliver on the day, but if not... I think the more detailed bundles will ship first.
