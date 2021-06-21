Lego Technic deals bring new-low prices to some really popular Lego sets

The best Prime Day deals aren't on smartphones, TVs or even Amazon's own devices: Lego kits are seeing some fantastic discounts, particularly Lego Technic sets like the ones listed below.

We often see lots of Lego deals over sales seasons like Prime Day and Black Friday, but the ones we're seeing right now are some of the best, as we're seeing new-low prices left, right and center. While during Black Friday 2020 most of the deals brought 20% off, right now they're closer to 40%.

So if you're a fan of Lego Technic, it's definitely worth checking out all the discounts to see if there are any on sets you like. We've collected them all below, for you to peruse at your leisure.

(Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Today's best Lego Technic deals on Prime Day

Lego Technic Fast and Furious Dom's Dodge Charger: at Amazon | £89.99 £51.99

Fans of the Lego Technic might recognize that this Fast and Furious model gets discounted quite frequently, but we've never actually seen it hit this low price on Amazon before. The £38 discount is nothing to sniff at.



View Deal

Lego Technic Ducati Panigale V4 R: at Amazon | £54.99 £31.99

This Ducati motorbike is a popular Lego Technic model that's inspired by the bike of the same name. We've seen discounts on this set before, but on Amazon at least, this is the lowest price it's been available for, with a £22 discount.



View Deal

Lego Technic Mobile Crane: at Amazon | £89.99 £50.99

This giant crane set would be a perfect complement for the various other construction-site Lego sets you can find, particularly in the Lego City range, and with £36 off it's available for the lowest price ever.



View Deal

Lego Technic McLaren Senna GTR: at Amazon | £44.99 £28.99

You can get £14 off this McLaren racing car, as it's down to its lowest ever price thanks to Prime Day since it went on sale at the end of 2020.







View Deal

Lego Technic Jeep Wrangler: at Amazon | £44.99 £30.99

Another Lego Technic set with £14 off is this Jeep, which is at the lowest price it's seen since records began at the end of 2020. It's a bright shade of yellow.



View Deal

Lego Technic Hovercraft Rescue: at Amazon | £29.99 £18.99

Water deal this is, knocking £11 off the asking price of this hovercraft. If you decide to sea-l this deal, you'll be getting the set for the lowest price it's sold for.

View Deal

Lego Speed Champions - Formula E Panasonic Jaguar Racing: at Amazon | £34.99 £22.49

This technically isn't a Lego Technic set, but as a racing-themed kit, we thought it worth including in the deals. There's £12 off this racing set, bringing it down to its lowest ever price.

View Deal

Some of these deals listed are on Lego Technic sets that have already been reduced previously, and others have been introduced since the Black Friday. But for all of them, we've never seen the prices this low.

That's quite a surprise, as Lego sets don't always see great price cuts during deals events, and all the more reason to buy them now.

Whether you're looking for a big new purchase to treat yourself, or just a small gift for someone else, there's bound to be a good deal for you.

More Lego Technic deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for Lego Technic sets from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

More Amazon Prime Day deals