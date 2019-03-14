Lady Gaga could appear in Cyberpunk 2077

Lady Gaga may be making an appearance in CD Projekt Red's upcoming dystopian RPG Cyberpunk 2077.

According to french site ActuGaming, Lady Gaga and CD Projekt Red are collaborating for Cyberpunk 2077 and the artist has already visited the Polish studio to take part in motion-capture - suggesting she will have a character role in the game itself.

In addition ActuGaming claim the collaboration will be officially announced at E3 2019, with Gaga rumored to be making an appearance at the gaming convention.

Pokerface?

Although the exact nature of Lady Gaga's involvement with the game isn't known (and the studio hasn't officially announced the collaboration), her appearance in Cyberpunk 2077 has been rumored before.

Last year Gaga tweeted a strange mix of letters and numbers, which the official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account replied to with "Of course! Of course we will!", suggesting the A Star is Born actress would be involved with the game in some way or another.

Check out the tweet below:

Of course! Of course we will! 😎September 18, 2018

Although CD Projekt Red hasn't confirmed Gaga's involvement with the game, we would not be surprised to see her make an appearance in the dystopian adventure as a futuristic femme fatal or neon-clad artist. Hopefully we don't have to wait long to find out...

