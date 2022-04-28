Jurassic World Dominion trailer bites back over spoiler fears

A roar-some decision on Universal's part

A screenshot from the Jurassic World: Dominion prologue trailer
The new Jurassic World Dominion trailer doesn't give anything major away about its plot. (Image credit: Universal Pictures)
The second and final Jurassic World Dominion trailer has been released online – and, pleasingly, it's devoid of any major plot spoilers.

Following its unveiling at Universal Pictures' CinemaCon presentation on April 27, the official trailer for Jurassic World Dominion was posted online a day later on April 28.

The two-minute long trailer is packed with plenty of dinosaur-on-human action – there's even an amusing moment when an e-scooter user is chomped down by one of the film's multiple predators. But, as noted by fans, the best part of the entire teaser is that there are no major story spoilers contained within.

Check out the official Jurassic World Dominion trailer, which is one of our most highly anticipated movies of 2022, below:

The fact that the latest Jurassic World Dominion trailer doesn't contain spoilers has been music to fans' ears. Following the trailer's release, fans took to social media apps and online forums, including Twitter and Reddit, to express relief that the teaser foregoes any major plot point revelations during its brief runtime.

So why were fans so concerned ahead of its arrival? Because the trailers for Dominion's predecessor – Fallen Kingdom – revealed too much about what was going to happen in that movie. As noted by Den of Geek at the time of Fallen Kingdom's final trailer being released, the film's very ending was part of the two-and-a-half minute teaser. 

Suffice to say, Jurassic Park fans weren't happy that the trailer ruined multiple moments ahead of the movie's launch. Speaking just days after Fallen Kingdom's final trailer landed online, director Colin Trevorrow expressed his frustration (via CinemaBlend) over the amount of spoiler-filled content that the trailer contained.

Thankfully, that isn't the case with Dominion's final trailer. Yes, we get a minor plot point concerning Blue, the raptor that Chris Pratt's Owen helped to raise and look after. That aside, though, we're treated to a number of tense action sequences, more shots of the returning (and beloved) main acting trio from the original Jurassic Park trilogy, and a couple of humorous moments.

Given the lukewarm reception to the two previous Jurassic World movies, here's hoping that Dominion, well, holds dominion over its predecessors and delivers a movie along the lines of the 1993 original.

Jurassic World Dominion stars Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, and Isabelle Sermon among many other new and returning faces. Helmed by Trevorrow, the latest dinosaur sci-fi adventure flick will launch exclusively in theaters on June 10, 2022.

