Jabra Elite Active 75t earbuds drop to lowest ever price in this Amazon deal

The Jabra Elite Active 75t true wireless earbuds have dropped down to their lowest-ever price, thanks to a neat deal from Amazon.

Usually £189.99, you can currently buy these sporty buds for £169 – not an enormous saving, but still pretty good when you consider that the Jabra Elite Active 75t only launched in January this year. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best prices in your region.)

Today's best true wireless earbuds deal

Jabra Elite Active 75t true wireless earbuds: £189.99 £169 at Amazon

Save just over £20 on these fantastic, sports-friendly earbuds. Coming with a wireless charging case, the Jabra Elite Active 75t are optimized for runners, with an IP57 dust/waterproof rating, lightweight build, and 7.5-hour onboard battery life.View Deal

Launched at CES 2020 , the Jabra Elite Active 75t brought in upgrades we'd been waiting two years to see, with a sleeker design than their predecessors (the Elite Active 65t), improved battery life of up to 7.5 hours, and a stronger focus on sound quality. That's why we awarded them 4 out of 5 stars in our recent review.

An IP57 dust/water-resistance rating means these sporty buds can withstand a little sweat or rain if you use them for working out, while a sound passthrough feature (a little like the AirPods Pro Transparency mode) lets you hear environmental sound when you need to.

Coming in a range of slick colours, you get three sets of silicone eartips in the box with these wireless earbuds, so you should be able to find a secure fit.

It's worth bearing in mind that the price of the Elite Active 75t could drop further during Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday 2020, so if you're on a strict budget you may prefer to wait. Otherwise, £20 off these hardworking buds is a pretty good deal in our books.

Not in the UK? If you'd still like a quick price comparison on Jabra Elite 75t true wireless earbuds, we can help with that. Just take a look below for a snapshot of prices today:

If you'd rather a take a look at Apple's earbuds instead, we're rounding up the best AirPods Pro deals and sales right here.