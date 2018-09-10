Is this the Chromebook 'Nocturne' leaked on video?

While we’ve seen plenty of the forthcoming Google Pixel 3 phones leak ahead of Google’s scheduled reveal event in October, we’ve seen next to nothing regarding Chromebooks. Now, the previously-rumored Chromebook ‘Nocturne’ may have appeared on video.

The news comes via Chrome Unboxed who was tipped to the appearance of a video depicting some sort of 2-in-1 laptop Chrome OS device through the open source Chromium bug tracker.

In the video, someone holding the camera is playing with the touchscreen on a device that seems to have a keyboard cover attached to its base, similar to that of the Surface Pro.

The keyboard cover in question seems to have circular keys, but more importantly appears to include the same ‘Google Assistant’ key first found on the original Google Pixelbook.

This is Chrome Unboxed’s biggest hint that the device featured in this video, which has since been removed from Chromium, is indeed the ‘Nocturne’ 2-in-1 Chromebook that has been leaked already through the open source Chrome OS code platform. Also, that the keyboard seems to attach in a tablet-first, 2-in-1 orientation supports existing information regarding how ‘Nocturne’ is widely expected to be designed.

The first Chromebook of its kind to take on the Surface Pro-like design was the HP Chromebook x2. Now, we’ll see whether Google’s Pixelbook sequel (or spinoff) will follow suit – and hopefully in October – if this video is the real deal.

These are the best 2-in1 laptops we’ve tested this past year

Via MSPowerUser