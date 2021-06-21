You can already get the iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2021 on sale during Amazon Prime Day

There are always decent Prime Day deals on Apple devices, but this year's Apple Prime Day deals are perhaps more impressive than they were in past years.

We've already mentioned the amazing deal on an iPad Air (2020) on Amazon. You'll save $79 on the 64GB iPad Air with Wi-Fi ($519.99) or 64GB Cellular ($649.99). These are the lowest prices we've ever seen for the iPad Air (2020).

Perhaps the more interesting deal is on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, which was only recently released. You can save $100, the best deal yet on Apple's signature tablet. This is on the 256GB model in silver.

It's the best Apple iPad money can buy, and while it may be an expensive choice it's the absolute best tablet that you'll be able to buy at the moment so it may be worth a look.

12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021): $1,199.00 $1,099.00 at Amazon

Save $100 – To biggest and best iPad to date is on sale for a limited time. This is the best deal Amazon has offered on this tablet, which was released earlier this year. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) features an Apple M1 chip and Liquid Retina XDR display with Promotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color.

Today's best US Prime Day iPad Deals

10.2-inch iPad (8th Generation): $329.99 $299.99 at Amazon

Save $30 – The always iconic iPad now features a 10.2-inch display and support for the first-generation Apple Pencil. Enjoy the A12 processor for lightning-fast speeds. We've seen it for this price before, but it fluctuates a lot, so grab it while you can.

iPad mini (2019): $549.00 $489.99 at Amazon

Save $59.01 - The latest 7.9-inch iPad mini is available at a nice discount during Amazon Prime Day. Available in various colors, the tablet includes an A12 Bionic chip, Touch ID fingerprint sensor, 8MP back camera and 7MP FaceTime HD front camera, and stereo speakers.

Apple iPad Pro 11 (2021, 128GB): $799.99 $749 at Amazon

Save $50 – You'll have to hurry to snag the new iPad Pro 11 2021 for its lowest ever price - Amazon's already sold out of immediate stock with this year's Prime Day iPad deals. With the latest M1 chip under the hood, these new tablets are both incredibly powerful and desirable, so don't hang around if you're looking for an iPad that's perfect for design work, production tasks, and even casual use.

Today's best UK Prime Day iPad Deals

2021 iPad Pro (11-inch, 128GB): £749 £729.97 at Amazon

The new 11-inch iPad Pro is less than two months old, but it's already cheaper than ever with this £20 discount. It isn't the biggest price drop you'll see this Prime Day, but if you're after a brand new product this is the best option right now.

View Deal

2021 iPad Pro (11-inch, 256GB): £849 £824.97 at Amazon

Want more storage on your iPad Pro 11-inch? You'll want this model, and it has also been discounted by around £25. This only has 256GB of storage though, and there are further options if you need more space.



2021 iPad Pro (11-inch, 512GB): £1,049 £1,019.99 at Amazon

And if you want that extra storage, you'll also get a discount of £40 off the iPad Pro's £1,050 normal price. It's nearing the £1,000 mark here, and it's unlikely we'll see any better deals than this over the period of Prime Day.

2021 iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 2TB): £1,999 £1899.06 at Amazon

This is one expensive iPad, but that's a saving of £100 if you want the absolute top-tier iPad Pro for 2021. That's a huge 2TB of space, which we think you'll struggle to fill even if you're using this tablet on a daily basis.

New Apple iPad 2020 (Wi-Fi, 32GB): £329 £299 at Amazon

The new iPad for 2020 has been surprisingly tightly priced during previous sales periods like Black Friday. The biggest discount, until now, has been £12 but now we've seen £30 off the 32GB version of the tablet.

New Apple iPad 2020 (Wi-Fi, 128GB): £429 £414.97 at Amazon

Looking for more storage on your iPad? We don't blame you, and there's also a discount on that bringing the price of the slate around £15 lower than its normal price. This isn't such a big price drop, but it may be a better option for some people.

New Apple iPad 2020 (Wi-Fi + LTE, 32GB): £459 £444.90 at Amazon

If you need LTE service on your iPad, you'll find this is one of the best options for you and there's a discount of around £15 on Amazon right now. Again, this isn't as cheap as the standard model but it'll be a good price for some.

New Apple iPad 2020 (Wi-Fi + LTE, 128GB): £559 £530.20 at Amazon

Want both LTE service and a lot of storage? You'll want to go for this option, which also has nearly £30 off ahead of Amazon Prime Day. This is a top deal for anyone who needs lots of space and the ability to connect to the internet from their tablet while on the move.

