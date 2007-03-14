CeBIT 2007: Fill in your forms with RoboForm

Siber Systems will launch RoboForm, a password management and form-filler tool, at the CeBIT show in Hannover this week.

Siber Systems said it has discovered that many consumers still use the same password to access everything on the web, including webmail and email accounts, online banking sites, webstores and online magazines. Some people even have yellow post-its with various passwords written all over their desk, a Siber Systems spokesperson said.

Its new RoboForm service is a password manager and web form-filler that automates password entering and form filling. The software memorises your passwords and logs you in automatically, as well as filling out long registration and checkout forms with one click.

Crucially, RoboForm encrypts passwords for complete security. It generates random passwords that hackers cannot guess, fights phishing by filling passwords only on matching websites, and defeats keyloggers by not using the keyboard to type passwords, according to Siber Systems.