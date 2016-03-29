Best VR web browser: how to browse the internet in virtual reality

While Samsung may be marketing its Gear VR headset more towards Galaxy-packing gamers and movie-goers, the Oculus 'powered' headset also gives wearers the access to a virtual reality web browser called – wait for it – 'Samsung Internet for Gear VR'.

As the blindingly obvious name would suggest, this app allows you to browse the web and enjoy almost any web content in virtual reality. It gives users the capability of streaming 3D and 360-degree videos (including those you'll find on YouTube and Facebook), or can simply provide a more immersive experience for normal 2D videos.

Not only can you import your bookmarks and manage multiple tabs, but there is also voice recognition and "Gaze Mode" support, which allows you to select a menu simply by staring at it.

Available for free from the Oculus Store.