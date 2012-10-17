Virgin Media extends the free underground Wi-Fi party until 2013

The nice folk over at Virgin Media have decided that its London Underground Wi-Fi service will stay free for everyone until 2013.

The original plan was for the subterranean internet access to be free during the Olympic summer, with a paywall then shooting up for everyone but Virgin Media customers.

The company has already infiltrated 72 tube stations around the capital, with Waterloo, Victoria, King's Cross and Oxford Circus reportedly some of the busiest.

Subterranean tweets

It's now the norm for there to be over one million individual internet actions carried out in a single day – from tweeting to checking email – with September 27 being the first time that happened.

So it looks like the internet is here to stay on the London Underground, with more stations set to get Wi-Fi on the platform in the next twelve months.

Unfortunately, it doesn't look as though the annoying Virgin Media splash page is going anywhere either.