TalkTalk experiences internet outages, says problem now fixed

Update: TalkTalk told us the problem has now been resolved. A TalkTalk spokesperson told us the following:

"A small number of customers may have experienced browsing difficulties from 10.30am this morning, when one of our network servers developed a fault. We diverted the traffic to another server by 11.06am and restored a full service. We are sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused."

Original story below...

A number of TalkTalk customers are reporting that they've been left without an internet connection, as the network appears to be experiencing outages throughout the UK.

Over on TalkTalk's status page, it states "Some customers are currently experiencing browsing issues" but doesn't give an end time for the problem being fixed.

We've spoken to TalkTalk to see what's going on and we're currently awaiting the full details. We'll let you know as soon as we hear more.