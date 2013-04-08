O2 leaps aboard the free London Underground Wi-Fi train

O2-wielding Londoners will now be able to access the Underground Wi-Fi for free thanks to a new deal between the network and Virgin Media.

They join commuters on Virgin Media, Vodafone and EE (including T-Mobile and Orange) in being able to tweet, poke and email from over 100 tube stations without needing to pay any extra cash (£2 a day).

So, basically, if you're on Three: unlucky.

