New Free Malware Scanner And Cleaner

News in this morning from malware specialists BitDefender that the company has updated its free online antivirus scanner to incorporate the latest antispyware functionality.

The modifications include a redesigned interface and notably increased levels of detection to help you seek and destroy those evil viruses and spyware files.

Latest malware protection

BitDefender CTO Bogdan Dumitru said: “BitDefender Labs is constantly trying to find more ways to enhance user experience. This is an example of our efforts to continuously improve all lines of BitDefender products.”

Each time the product is used, it updates its virus signatures from BitDefender Labs to help keep your system as clean as a whistle.

Free and light

What’s more appealing to many home users is the fact that – in addition to being FREE – BitDefender’s malware killer is far less resource-heavy than its bigger name competitors such from companies such as Norton and McAffee because all the components are developed by one company and properly integrated, so you shouldn’t see any notable slow-down from using the software.

Techradar has been saving an old Alienware lappy that is riddled with all kinds of malware badness for just this kind of test, so we’ll report back very soon with our verdict on BitDefender’s antivirus and antispyware scanner.