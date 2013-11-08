Facebook down: some pages and profiles stuck in loading limbo

Don't worry, it's not just you: Facebook was struggling for some people as pages and profiles fail to load.

Update: Facebook has sent us this statement on the matter: "Earlier today, we experienced an issue that prevented some people from loading Timeline or Pages content for a brief period of time. We resolved the issue quickly, and content is back to normal. We're sorry for any inconvenience we may have caused."

Reports on Twitter, DownRightNow.com and the fact that we couldn't load our very own TechRadar Facebook page confirmed that something was afoot.

It's not the first time in recent memory that Facebook has gone down - in October people weren't able to post statuses or comments for several hours. We're still not sure how we all got through that one.

It could be that Facebook had a bit of a wobble because it's rolling out new thumb-less like buttons.

We'll keep you posted on any new info Facebook shares.