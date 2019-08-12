Hurry! Vodafone's ridiculously cheap fibre broadband deals end on Tuesday

If you've been doing your research into broadband deals over the last couple of weeks and are determined that it's time to go for fibre, then you will have surely encountered Vodafone's barely believable £19.99 per month offer.

You haven't? Then allow us to fill you in - so for monthly bills of a penny shy of £20 and not a thing to pay upfront, Vodafone will deliver its 35Mb average speed fibre optic broadband for the next year. Erm...that's it. It's really that simple.

And don't worry - there are no hidden delivery charges or usage caps. Nothing extra to pay for line rental. And Vodafone even guarantees its speeds to a minimum of 25Mb (so downloads of over 3MB per second), with money back if it fails to deliver.

The only but here is that you need to get a shift on if you want to sign up for the UK's most affordable widely available fibre broadband deal. We're told by the provider itself that pricing will go up in price on Wednesday. So Tuesday, August 13 will be your last chance for now to get Vodafone Superfast 1 for just £19.99 a month.

Vodafone's cheap fibre broadband deal in full:

Vodafone Superfast 1 Broadband | 12 months | Avg speeds 35Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £19.99pm

Vodafone has been offering cheap broadband to the UK for a while now, but this is affordable as it comes. With this package you're getting speeds averaging 35Mb and peace of mind from that minimum speed guarantee. But you'd better be quick... DEAL ENDS ON TUESDAY, AUGUST 13View Deal

Want more with your broadband?

While this is one of the best, affordable fibre broadband deals around, you can get even cheaper bills. You may not have heard of the ISP, but Onestream's Jetstream Lite Fibre costs a mere £18.99 per month. You do have to pay a tenner upfront though, so it works out as roughly the same as Vodafone in the long run. Plus, this deal does also offer the lowest average fibre speeds on the market at 17Mb.

While for those who want an added extra with their internet, BT could be the way to go. It costs £31.99 a month but comes with a £60 BT reward card and a £50 M&S voucher on top of its faster 50Mb fibre speeds.

