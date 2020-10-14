Hurry! Save 32% on the Ninja Foodi multi-cooker, in this Prime Day flash sale

There's a Flash Deal on the Ninja Foodi Multi-Cooker right now, and it's well worth checking out. Anyone looking for a Ninja Foodi deal has been out of luck until now, but this discount saves you £60 (that's 32%) on this 7-in-1 cooker, bringing it down to a tempting price of £136.99 for the duration of the flash sale.

Ninja's cookware is very highly rated, and this deal takes the 7-in-1 cooker down to its lowest price ever in the UK. The functions it brings are air frying, slow cooking, steaming, grilling and more.

Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.

Ninja Foodi 7-in-1 multi-cooker: £199 £136 at Amazon

This versatile cooker is £63 off right now, and it comes with all the functions you need to create fabulous meals with ease. We love the air fryer in there, but it works really well as a steamer and slow cooker too.View Deal

There are several other Instant Pot style offers on right now for Amazon Prime Day, but this Ninja Foodi 7-in-1 cooker is one of the best you'll see. This is the lowest price that the cooker has been in the UK.

It has a large enough capacity to cook entire meals for the whole family. It's 6 litres in total, although the quantity of foods you can cook will vary according to what you're actually doing to them.

More cooking deals

Looking for more cooking deals? You'll find all the lowest prices from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

TechRadar is rounding up all the top deals over the Prime Day sales period, and we’ve put all the best Prime Day deals in an easy-to-navigate article to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.