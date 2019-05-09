Huawei P30 Pro's unmatched camera gets even better with new update

The Huawei P30 Pro currently occupies the top slot in our best camera phone roundup for plenty of reasons. It has an incredibly versatile camera system with three lenses, and a brand new sensor that can capture more light than any other phone.

Such technology has allowed Huawei to offer features on the P30 Pro that are exclusive to it, and with the latest B153 software update released by Huawei, it now has the new dual view mode.

Dual view is a feature that allows you to record video from the primary lens as well as the zoom lens simultaneously and create a split-screen video that is both panoramic and a close up. This allows you to get shoot some very creative videos without much effort.

Traditionally, you would need multiple cameras and a fair knowledge of video editing to create a multi-frame show but with the Huawei P30 Pro, it’s as easy as firing up the camera app and selecting the Dual View option.

Using the power of the Kirin 980 processor along with multiple lenses, the P30 Pro stitches the muti-frame movie in real time and can export them to share with friends or on your favorite social platform.

If you prefer, you can use Huawei’s AI editor to edit the clip to your liking. What’s incredible is that all of this is done on your phone and not expensive desktop computers that have traditionally handled such tasks.

The dual view option works on both the Huawei P30 and the Huawei P30 Pro. Here are some of the top features of the dual view mode

Capturing a wide view with more of the background and surrounding objects

Simultaneously zooming in on desired subjects via the split screen

Shooting two different angles: panoramic and close up, at the same time

Ability to adjust the magnification level

Taking artsy and creative shots for a vivid recollection of special moments

There are tons of creative ways you can think of to shoot using dual view, and the results are noticeable and impressive.

Along with dual view, super zoom and low-light photography, the Huawei P30 Pro is a powerhouse of a camera phone with impressive performance and battery life. If you are smartphone photography and technology enthusiast, there is no doubt that you won’t find anything like the Huawei P30 series.