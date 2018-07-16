Huawei Android tablet discount bonanza!

You get a tablet! And you get a tablet! And you get a tablet! Yep, Amazon is doing it's very own Oprah-style giveaway (okay, Prime Day sale, not giveaway) with a quartet of discounted Huawei tablets.

With the most expensive slate, the MediaPad M5 10, coming in at just £263.99 (that's almost £70 off), these tablets deals will suit pretty much all budgets.

All four deals run until 11.59pm on Tuesday, July 17.

To take advantage of these and other Prime Day deals you need to be an Amazon Prime member, and if you're not already then you can sign up for a 30-day free trial when you click through to a deal.

Huawei tablets Amazon Prime Day deals

Huawei MediaPad M5 10 | was £329.99 now £263.99

With a large 10-inch, 2K display, powerful octa-core processor alongside 4GB of RAM and the latest Android software the MediaPad M5 packs in a lot - and you can now save yourself £66.View Deal

Huawei MediaPad M5 8 | was £269.99 now £214.99 at Amazon

With a whole heap of power under the hood, stunning QHD display and a size that you can take with you pretty much anywhere, the MediaPad M5 8 is a great small tablet - and you can save £55.View Deal

Huawei MediaPad M3 10 | was £209.99 now £174.99

You can save yourself £35 off the MediaPad M3 10, and in return you'll get a tablet with a 10-inch display, 32GB of storage, octa-core processor and 3GB of RAM - which is plenty to keep you going.View Deal