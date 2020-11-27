Hot Black Friday PS5 deals, games and accessories you won't want to miss

Black Friday is finally here, and there are some great PS5 Black Friday deals available that are well worth a look. Retailers such as Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy have slashed the price of a number of popular PlayStation games as part of their Black Friday deals, many of which come with free upgrades to the PS5 version.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla on PS5 is just $49.94 (you'll need to add it to your basket to reveal the deal), and Watch Dogs: Legion on PS5 is half price at Amazon.

The real value, however, lies in PS4 games that have PS5 upgrades, as they can often be bought for considerably cheaper than PS5-specific versions. Black Friday is also the perfect opportunity to buy some external storage to free up the PS5's internal drive, and treat yourself to a new headset in the process.

Don't miss these awesome deals, then, as they're sure to sell out quick.

Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for the best PS5 deals in your region.

Best Black Friday PS5 deals US

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: $59.99 $49.94 at Walmart

Grab your axe and ransack villages, Assassin's Creed Valhalla brings the Viking Age to life. With a $10 discount on the PS5 version of the game, this is a great chance to save on one of the PS5's biggest launch games. View Deal

50% off Watch Dogs: Legion: $59.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Considering Watch Dogs: Legion only came out in October, this 50% discount on the PS5 version of the game is a steal. The PlayStation 5 version includes ray tracing for realistic reflections that help make the game's representation of London even more convincing. View Deal

Godfall: $69.99 $59.94 at Amazon

One of the lesser celebrated games in the PS5 launch lineup, Godfall still gives gamers that wow factor with its astonishing visuals and silky-smooth performance. If you enjoy loot 'em ups, this game could be for you, and it's now down to its lowest ever price. View Deal

Save 33% Ghost of Tsushima: $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Sony's samurai masterpiece is now on sale at Amazon, knocking 33% off the asking price. If you play Ghost of Tsushima on PS5, you can enjoy a locked 60fps experience, which has a transformative effect on the game. View Deal

NBA 2K21 Standard Edition: $59.99 $27.99 at Best Buy

If you don't need all the bells and whistles of the Mamba Forever edition, then you'll be happy to know there's a whopping $32 off the standard edition of NBA 2K21. While this version does not include a next-gen upgrade, it will still run on the PS5.View Deal

Madden NFL 21: $34.88 $28 at Walmart

Madden NFL 21 brings the hard-hitting action of the gridiron into your living room, and there's never been a better chance to snag the latest entry in the series for less. While this is a PS4 copy of the game, you're also getting the PS5 version for free when the game gets a free upgrade on December 4. View Deal

FIFA 21: $50.94 $28 at Walmart

FIFA 21 for PlayStation 4 is just $28 at Walmart, but the PS5 version is also included for free. The game will receive a next-gen upgrade on December 4, so this is a great chance to get FIFA 21 for cheap. View Deal

The Last of Us 2: $59.99 $29.99 at Walmart

Sony may not have announced any PS5-specific upgrades for The Last of Us 2, but this is still one of the best PS4 games of all time, and thanks to backwards compatibility, you can play it on your brand-new PS5. View Deal

Star Wars: Squadrons: $39.99 $16.99 at Amazon

Step into the cockpit of a T-Fighter or an X-Wing and master the art of starfighting. With 58% off, we think even Yoda would admit "a great deal, this is". The game is also set to receive a PS5 upgrade and is compatible with PS VR.

View Deal

Save $40 Borderlands 3: $59.99 $9.99 at Walmart

With a generous discount during Black Friday, Borderlands 3 is yet another PS4 game that benefits from a free next-gen upgrade when played on PS5. You can enjoy 4K resolution at 60fps, and transfer over your existing save data.

View Deal

Final Fantasy VII Remake: $49.95 $30 at Walmart

Another PS4 game that you won't want to miss, Final Fantasy VII Remake is an exceptional timed PlayStation exclusive. While it isn't optimized for PS5 as of yet, you'll be able to play the game thanks to backwards compatibility.

View Deal

Marvel Avengers: $49.94 $30 at Walmart

Even though its PS5 upgrade won't arrive until 2021, this is a great chance to pick up Marvel Avengers for just $30. The superhero brawler lets you play as all your favorite Marvel characters, and Spider-Man is a PlayStation exclusive.

View Deal

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege: $29.99 $15 at Walmart

Another PS4 game set to receive a shiny new upgrade for PS5 owners, you'll be able to play the popular 5v5 PVP shooter at 120fps to give you that extra competitive edge. View Deal

Mortal Kombat 11: $59.99 $15 at Best Buy

The standard edition of Mortal Kombat 11 has been discounted by at Walmart, meaning you can pick it up for less than $15. Considering it'll work on your PS5 as well as your PS4, and is getting a next-gen upgrade, that's great news.View Deal

Lowest ever price Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition: $29.99 $12.99 at Amazon

This is the lowest price we've ever seen on Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition, with a massive 57% off. If you haven't experienced Rockstar's open-world epic, now's the time.





View Deal

PlayStation Now 12 month subscription: $59.99 $44.99 at Walmart

Get access to over 700 games with PlayStation Now, now just $44.99 at Walmart. You can stream or download titles, and it's a great value option.View Deal

Best Black Friday PS5 deals UK

Superb discount Dirt 5: £59.99 £35.99 at Argos

Experience the muddy mayhem of Dirt 5 on PS5, which has received a significant discount at Argos. The game is likely to sell out quick so don't miss this one before it speeds away. View Deal

Godfall Deluxe Edition: £89.99 £74.99 at Smyths

Save £10 on Godfall Deluxe Edition on PS5, and experience3 the power of PlayStation 5 with near-zero load times, sumptuous graphics and two display modes. View Deal

FIFA 21: £48.99 £32.99 at Amazon

FIFA 21 is down to £32.99 at Amazon as part of this great Black Friday deal. You'll get the PS5 version for free on December 4, and you can carry over your progress to the next-gen version. View Deal

Lowest ever price Final Fantasy 7 Remake: £44.99 £29.97 at Currys

Another PS4 game that you won't want to miss, Final Fantasy VII Remake is an exceptional timed PlayStation exclusive. While it isn't optimized for PS5 as of yet, you'll be able to play the game thanks to backwards compatibility. View Deal

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Game of the Year: £24.99 £13.99 at Argos

One of the best action-RPGs is now on sale at Argos. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Game of the Year comes with all the DLC, but what makes this deal even more tempting is the game is due to get a PS5 upgrade in the future. Buy the game now, and you'll get the upgrade free when it arrives.View Deal

Borderlands 3: £39.99 £9.97 at Amazon

With a generous discount during Black Friday, Borderlands 3 is yet another PS4 game that benefits from a free next-gen upgrade when played on PS5. You can enjoy 4K resolution at 60fps, and transfer over your existing save data.View Deal

PlayStation Plus 12 month subscription (email delivery): £49.99 £37.49 at Amazon

Save on a 12 month PS Plus membership with this Black Friday PS5 deal. You'll need PS Plus if you want to play online games on Sony's new machine, but you'll also get access to 20 games as part of the PlayStation Plus Collection.View Deal

Best Black Friday PS5 storage deals

The PS5 only has 667.2GB of usable storage, so you won't want to waste that precious space on storing PS4 games. We've listed some options below, including SSDs so you'll still benefit from super-fast load times

Seagate 2TB HDD licensed for PlayStation systems: $109.99 $69.99 at Amazon

If you want more storage for less and are willing to compromise on slower load times, this Seagate 2TB HDD is licensed for PlayStation systems and comes with a generous amount of space for the price of a PS5 game. View Deal

WD 2TB Game Drive for PS4 | External USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive | Black/Blue: $89.99 $79.99 at Best Buy

Looking for more storage for your PS5, then you may want to pick up this WD 2TB Game Drive. It's one of our favorite PS4 external hard drives and with $20 off, it's even better.View Deal

Samsung T7 Portable SSD Metallic Red 1TB: £200.99 £152.43 at Amazon

Samsung's T7 is 24% off in this early Amazon Black Friday deal, which is huge saving on this highly rated SSD. Your PS4 games will load much faster than if they were installed on a HDD, and you'll have more rooms for your PS5 games on the system's internal drive. View Deal

WD 4TB My Passport Portable Hard Drive: £104.99 £74.99 at Amazon

If you 2TB of storage isn't enough, this 4TB drive from WD should hold most people's entire library of PS4 games - and then some. With 29% off, this is great chance to save. View Deal

Best Black Friday PS5 headset deals

Thrustmaster T.FLIGHT U.S. Air Force Edition Gaming Headset: $99.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save 20% on this officially licensed U.S. Air Force headset, inspired by pilots. Compatible with PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X and PC, enjoy a pleasing combination of audio performance and comfort. View Deal

Turtle Beach Recon 200: $59.95 $29.99 at Amazon

Get ahead of the competition with the Turtle Beach Recon 200, now 50% off. With variable mic monitoring, you can hear your own voice inside the headset so you never have to shout.View Deal

Astro A10 Gaming Headset: $59.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

The Astro brand is renowned for its great audio and gaming features, and the A10 continues this tradition. With its noise-cancelling microphone and universal compatibility, you can't go wrong with these cans. View Deal

SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless Headset: £99.99 £73.99 at Amazon

Get a wireless headset that's compatible with the PS5 for under £75 with this deal from Amazon. With a detachable Discord certified mic and high-performance speaker drivers, this is a great PS5 headset alternative. View Deal

Astro A10 Gaming Headset: £59.99 £49.49 at Currys

The Astro brand is renowned for its great audio and gaming features, and the A10 continues this tradition. With its noise-cancelling microphone and universal compatibility, you can't go wrong with these cans. View Deal

HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Gaming Headset: £29.99 £24.99 at Currys

This headset from HyperX is equipped with 40mm drivers for great sound, and maximum immersion. You'll be heard be your teammates clearly thanks to the swivelling noise-cancelling mic. It's a only a £5 saving, but we'll take it. View Deal

Even though PS5 stock is proving difficult to find, this is a great chance to expand your PS5 games library for less. If you're still searching where to buy a PS5, we're carrying out regular stock checks to help you secure one.

If you're interested in even more gaming deals, do check out our dedicated pages for Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals, Black Friday PS5 deals, Black Friday Xbox Series X deals and Black Friday PS4 and PS4 Pro deals.

We're rounding up the best PS5 Black Friday deals so you don't miss out on any discounts on Sony's next-gen console. We'll also be keeping an eye on any offers that spring up on Cyber Monday.

