Sony seals connected TV deal with Mubi

Sony has announced a deal with Mubi, with the high-brow film streaming service set to provide movies on demand through the Sony Entertainment Network on connected devices.

Mubi is a global video-on-demand platform for foreign and independent films, serving up a stream of international film festival flicks.

The deal with Sony means that customers with internet enabled televisions, Sony Blu-ray disc players, network media players or Blu-ray disc home cinema systems can sign up for a 30 day trial and try out the wares.

13 September

With a Sony Mubi UK release date of 13 September, other Euro nations will get the service during a staggered launch throughout Autumn.

Steve Lavender, General Manager, Sony Europe says: "We're excited to be working with Mubi and to add their thousands of great titles to the breadth of content already available online through Sony products."

Efe Cakarel from Mubi says: "These are exciting times for Mubi. I want to watch every great film on my Sony Bravia instantly and we are about to start making this a reality."

You can check out video of all the best Sony products on show at IFA below: