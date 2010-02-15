Humax HD-FOX T2 Freeview HD box goes on UK sale

Humax has announced that its HD-FOX T2 Freeview HD box has gone on general release in the UK.

The box is the first to be release for the Freeview HD market and will brings HD channels to the home. Although it debuted at Selfridges at the weekend, Humax has now given the device a full UK release.

The high-definition channels available thtough Freeview HD are: BBC, ITV and soon Channel 4 and S4C Wales. Alongside this, the Humax HD-FOX T2 Freeview HD box allows access to 50 standard def channels and the red button interactive service.

Freeview HD

Not only will you get HD content, the box is able to upscale content to 1080p and you also get the brand, spanking new HD EPG. There's also a USB port on board, so you can plug in your own content.

Freeview HD's technical launch (through London and Granada) was December 2009, but its makers are hoping that other key cities will get access to the service by March 2010 – including Glasgow, Newcastle, Leeds, Birmingham, Cardiff and Manchester.

TechRadar has already has a Humax HD-FOX T2 Freeview HD review, where we call the box "very nearly a five-star product".

The Humax HD-FOX T2 is out now, priced at £179. Go to www.humaxdigital.com/uk for more details.