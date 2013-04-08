Trending
 

Avatar sequels will use underwater motion capture

By Home cinema  

Swimming with potential? Deep Blue Sea? etc etc

Avatar sequels will use underwater motion capture

It's hard not to feel a little excited about the Avatar sequels despite the justified criticism of the original's storyline - and, according to producer Jon Landau, we're going to see a new tech first with 'performance capture in water'.

James Cameron is a movie tech trailblazer, and the NAB technology summit was told by Landau that the filmmakers are exploring how to record actors getting their mo-cap on in liquid. We assume the rats in Abyss were the original testers.

Via Deadline

Blips are TechRadar's new news nuggets that you'll find percolating through the homepage - or you can see them all by hitting the blip keyword below.

See more Home cinema news