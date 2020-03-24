Here's where to buy the cheapest mobile broadband dongles currently available

If like many others across the world, you now find yourself working from home, you may be in a situation where you need to very quickly sort an internet connection. Getting new broadband deals takes time, so what's a quicker solution?

A number of networks out there offer mobile broadband dongles, a USB device that you can plug straight into your desktop or laptop. With this device, you can gain an instant internet connection with no need to go through a laborious set-up.

This can be perfect to quickly get yourself online at an affordable cost and on a temporary basis. But where can you find the cheapest mobile broadband dongles? Well right now, Vodafone and O2 seem to have the best prices.

All four networks offer more powerful temporary options in the forms of 4G home broadband and mobile broadband plans (more on that below) but Vodafone and O2 have the best prices on the cheaper dongles.

Below you'll find everything you need to know about buying one of these USB sticks, including all of the pricing offered by both Vodafone and O2.

The best mobile broadband dongles right now:

O2 Huawei 4G Dongle | Free upfront | 24 month contract | 15GB data | £20.55 a month

With O2's dongle, you can change the data cap, upfront cost and contract length to best fit your needs. However, every time you change something, it will up your monthly spending. This works out as one of the cheapest dongles around.View Deal

Vodafone K5160 Dongle | 12 month contracts | FREE upfront | 24GB data | From £22 a month

With an enticing name like the 'K5160', you'd expect a lot! Well, this will be perfect for those needing a high data cap. Vodafone's dongle goes all the way up to unlimited data and gives shorter contract lengths than above. Play around with the different options to find your ideal plan.View Deal

Other temporary home broadband deals:

Need temporary internet but want something a bit more powerful than the dongles mentioned above? There are two other strong options - 4G home broadband and mobile broadband.

4G home broadband supplies a router that you plug in, allowing you to connect a much larger amount of devices and uses a SIM plan to gain your internet connection. This will be the best option for temporary internet and you can also get 5G home broadband if you live in the right place.

The other option is mobile broadband which is a range of portable routers, dongles and more. There are loads of them out there so it is worth considering your options.

How do mobile broadband dongles work?

Unlike regular broadband, these mobile broadband dongles plug straight into a device making them perfect for when you're working from home on your laptop or desktop.

It won't be able to provide as powerful a connection as a standard broadband connection or one gained through the above-mentioned options but it is far cheaper and easier to install.