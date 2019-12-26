Here's how you can get 6 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just £17

Just got a brand new Xbox for Christmas? Or maybe you're looking to set yourself up with some of the best Xbox One games ahead of the new year? Then this deal from Amazon is not to be passed up.

Amazon has slashed 50% off three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate - making it just £16. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Xbox Game Pass Ultimate prices in your area.)

But the savings doesn't stop there. If you're a new Xbox Game Pass Ultimate member then you can combine this deal with Microsoft's promotional offer to get a whopping six months for just £17.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3 month membership code: £32.99 £15.99 at Amazon

Normally £10.99 per month if you're subscribed, this gets you three months of the best games-on-demand service around for around half the price. Play games like The Outer Worlds and Halo: The Master Chief Collection to your heart's content.

Microsoft is currently offering three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just £1, after which you pay the usual monthly subscription fee of £10.99. However, if you activate the above deal after this period then you get another three months for just £16. Meaning you get a total of six months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just £17.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is Microsoft's game subscription service that gives you Xbox Live Gold and access to over 100 Xbox games on console and PC enjoy. Plus, activating Microsoft's initial promotional offer gives you one month of EA Access, three months of Discord Nitro, and six months of Spotify Premium. This is an offer not to be missed.

Remember, it's worth noting the initial Microsoft promotion is only for new members but current members can still pick up Amazon's offer.

Grab Microsoft's promotional offer here.

Not in the UK? Here are the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate prices in your area: