Halo Infinite devs are working from home to deliver the Xbox Series X launch title on time

Halo Infinite developer, 343 Industries, is working from home to deliver the game in time for its late-2020 release date.

The developer revealed in a blog post that, due to Covid-19 concerns, Microsoft has instructed the studio to work from home, however the team is continuing to work on Halo Infinite remotely to deliver the game for its scheduled release window.

"We're removing all the obstacles in our path and tracking well, but need to be mindful of our current limitations and understand that the coronavirus situation may get worse before it gets better," the blog post reads. "Rest assured that every single one of us is doing everything in our power to continue developing and delivering quality Halo experiences while we adjust to this new way of life."

Will Halo Infinite be delayed?

(Image credit: 343 Industries)

Halo infinite is due to be a launch title for the Xbox Series X, which is due to release in late 2020. While the team is still able to work on the game remotely, the world health situation is constantly developing - so it's hard to say whether Halo Infinite will be delayed. But, at least for now, it looks like a Halo Infinite delay isn't on the cards.

There have been rumors that Xbox Series X will be delayed due to Covid-19 but we don't think that will be the case and Microsoft is still publishing posts citing "Holiday 2020" as the console's release date.

"Beyond all of that though, please remember that this is bigger than games and bigger than Halo," the post continued. "Practice social distancing whenever possible (like the Blue Spartans above who are staying an Elephant's length away from each other), wash your hands, and do your best to keep it clean. We're all in this together."