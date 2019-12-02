Great Garmin deal: save big on this super-rugged GPS watch for Cyber Monday

The Cyber Monday deals are flooding in, and Amazon is spicing things up with special Lightning Deals throughout the day, including this great offer on the Garmin Instinct Tactical Edition, which is now down to £184.99. Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Garmin deals near you.

This GPS watch is incredibly tough, built to military standards for shock, water and thermal resistance, making it perfect for outdoor sports. Whether you're fell running, kayaking or open water swimming – the Garmin Instinct Tactical Edition will shrug off the knocks and keep on tracking your location with GPS, GLONASS and GALILEO support.

This super tough GPS watch is built to military standards for thermal, shock and water resistance.

It also monitors your heart rate, and like all Garmin wearables, provides you with masses of information in the Garmin Connect app. It can display texts and alerts when connected to your phone too, and its scratch-resistant screen is easy to read even in direct sunlight.

This is the first time we've seen the Garmin Instinct Tactical Edition drop below the £200 mark, and we suspect stocks won't last long, so move fast to grab it while you can.

