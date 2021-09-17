Grab this TP-Link smart plug for its (almost) lowest price

The best smart plugs are an easy and affordable way to start your smart home journey, allowing you to control any appliance connected to it from your smartphone, even when you’re not at home. However, as you’re likely to need several plugs per room, they can be a pricey purchase, so a good smart plug deal is always welcome.

In the UK, Amazon has slashed 50% off the price of the TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Slim KP105 , reducing it to £9.99, down from £19.99 . While this isn’t as good as the discount we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday for this smart plug, it’s still a good deal. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best smart plug deals in your region.)

Today's best TP-Link smart plug deal in the UK

TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Slim KP105: £19.99 £9.99 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked £10 off the cost of this extremely compact smart plug. While this isn’t the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this smart plug - it dropped as low as £8.99 earlier in the year, at just £1 more expensive, it’s still a good price. We don’t know how long it will last – so we suggest you snap up this smart plug deal now.

A smart plug can come in extremely handy if you’re the forgetful type and often struggle to remember whether you switched the coffee maker or your hair straighteners off before you left the house.

On test we found the KP105 was simple to set-up, and responsive when used with the Kasa app to control the plug, making a reassuring click every time we switched the smart plug on or off.

It also integrates with Alexa and Google Assistant, so providing you have a compatible smart speaker or smart display, you can use your voice to control the smart plug, as well as your smartphone.

During testing, we were impressed by the Away mode, which ensures you can simulate occupancy as it’ll turn the device connected to the socket on or off at random intervals.

However, unlike other TP-Link smart plugs, the KP105 lacks any energy monitoring features.

If you’re looking for a smart plug for home automation, rather than a money-saving device, we don’t think this will be an issue.

