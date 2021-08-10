Grab this Ecovacs robot vacuum for its (almost) lowest price ever

The best robot vacuums take the hard work out of cleaning your floors, as they pootle around your home sucking up dirt and dust, ensuring you can focus on another task, or put your feet up for a well-earned rest. However, they can be a pricey purchase, so a good robot vacuum deal is always welcome.

In the UK, Amazon has slashed 27% off the price of the Ecovacs Deebot N79S robot vacuum cleaner, reducing it to just £159.98 from £219.99 . While this isn’t the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this robot vacuum, it dropped to £139.98 on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it’s still a good deal. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best robot vacuum deals in your region.)

Today’s best Ecovacs robot vacuum deal in the UK

Ecovacs Deebot N79S robot vacuum cleaner: £219.99 £159.98 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked £60 off the cost of this robot vacuum cleaner, which can automatically increase the suction power when moving to carpet from hard floors. This isn’t the best price we’ve ever seen for this robot vacuum but it’s still a good deal and we don’t know how long it will last – so we suggest that you snap up this deal now. View Deal

The Ecovacs Deebot N79S is an entry-level robot vacuum that has three cleaning modes; auto for general dust pick-up, as well as a dedicated edge mode designed to clean the perimeter or a room, and spot cleaning to tackle areas where there’s a large amount of debris.

On test, we found the robot vacuum was good for a daily pootle around your home, collecting fine dust, but for a deeper clean you’ll still need to use your existing vacuum cleaner. It has a 520ml dust canister, and is just 7.9cm tall, making it one of the slimmer robot vacuums we’ve tested, and good for cleaning under furniture with low clearance. Meanwhile, drop protection means it won’t plunge to the bottom of a flight of stairs when left unattended either.

