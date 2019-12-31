These excellent GoPro deals are sticking around for the January Sales

If you're looking to capture the best moments of 2020, these GoPro deals are offering a fantastic price cut on some of the cheaper GoPro models in the January Sales. You can save over £100 on the Hero 7 Silver (down to just £169) and the Hero 7 Black (£278), or if you want the cheapest version possible, the Hero 7 White is reduced to just £118.30 this week.

With the Hero 8 model releasing just two months ago, we've been looking to the Go Pro Hero 7 Silver and Black models for some hefty discounts in the 2020 sales.

These two models represent the mid-range and higher end of the Go Pro Hero 7 range, so you're getting an excellent action camera for your cash whichever version you pick up. Both offer the hardy outer shell on which GoPro has based its name, but the Silver is slimmed down version of the high-tech Black model with the price cut to match. While you can still shoot 4K 30fps footage with video stabilization and a wide lens on the Silver, there are a few features on the Black that may draw more professionally inclined customers.

These GoPro deals are a great way to cash in on 2020's January sales, you're picking up a GoPro Hero 7 Silver for just a hair over the cheapest it's ever been and saving a good £100 on the Black model.

Today's best GoPro deals in the January sales

GoPro Hero 7 White | £149 £118.30 at John Lewis

The least feature-packed model in the range, the Hero 7 White allows you to shoot 1080p video at up to 60fps with image stabilization and take 10MP stills at the tap of a touchscreen button (or through phone, or using your voice). Plus, it's reduced to clear in the John Lewis January sales.

GoPro Hero 7 Silver | £279.99 £169 at Amazon

The cheaper GoPro Hero 7 deal on offer today is the Silver version. While this is the mid-range model of the pack you're still getting an amazing feature set for your cash - 4K30 video, a waterproof resistance up to 10m, 10MP WDR photo, voice control, time-lapse functionality, and GPS.

GoPro Hero 7 Black | £379.99 £278 at Amazon

The Black model is the high end GoPro action camera available in today's deals. You're getting an incredible feature set - 12MP HDR 'SuperPhoto', 4K60 video, HyperSmooth stabilisation, TimeWarp video, Superview, Wide, and Linear digital lenses, and wake on voice functionality to add to that of the Silver - all powered by the GP1 Chip. You're saving £100 on this amazing action camera in the January sales.

You can find all the best January sales right here on TechRadar - we're collecting all the best savings to bring you amazing deals throughout the holiday period. Or, if you're just looking for the best GoPro price possible, we've got you covered as well.