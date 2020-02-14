Go with TalkTalk's cheapest fibre broadband deal and get a £40 Amazon gift card

Choosing your next fibre broadband deal can be tricky. With a pretty wide range of retailers battling for your attention, all with very similar pricing and speeds, how do you choose one? Well for a limited time, TalkTalk has a unique way to stand out from the crowd.

TalkTalk will offer you its cheapest fibre broadband deal, with speeds averaging 38Mb at a price of just £22.95 and, exclusively for TechRadar readers, TalkTalk will throw in a little gift - a £40 gift card.

That gift card can be used at Amazon.co.uk, M&S, Tesco or you can opt for it to be a Mastercard instead. However, if you don't find yourself that interested in the voucher, TalkTalk won't stand out as the absolute best value option.

Coming in at £21.95 a month for similar speeds to what TalkTalk is offering here, Vodafone will be a slightly cheaper option (£19.95 if you're an existing Vodafone customer).

See the UK's other best broadband deals currently available

TalkTalk's great value cheap broadband deal:

TalkTalk Faster Fibre Broadband | 18 months | Avg speeds 38Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £22.95pm | £40 Amazon.co.uk Gift Card

Before you even get to the voucher, this is a pretty excellent all-round deal. No upfront costs, monthly bills coming in at just £22.95 and most importantly, speeds averaging 38Mb. Then include the fact you can get a £40 gift card for Amazon.co.uk, M&S, Tesco or a Mastercard and this is a real winner.

View Deal

Need the whole caboodle? Check out today's best TV and broadband deals

What other broadband deals are there?

We're big fans of this offer from TalkTalk but it's not the only offer making waves right now. BT, a usually rather expensive ISP, has seen a price drop recently. Taking its Superfast Fibre 2 package with speeds averaging 67Mb, BT has cut the price from £39.99 to £29.99 while still offering up an £80 Mastercard as an incentive.

Or, TalkTalk's closest competitor as mentioned above - Vodafone. Go for its Superfast 1 package with speeds similar to TalkTalk's above and you'll be paying £21.95 (or £19.95 for existing Vodafone customers.)