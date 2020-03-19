Get yourself an £80 reward card with this fantastic BT fibre broadband deal

It may not be the cheapest ISP out there, but BT's latest offer is pretty impressive. The provider has taken its best value fibre broadband deal and paired it up with a tasty gift.

The offer comes on BT's Superfast Fibre plan, which gets you some strong speeds averaging 50Mb and an £80 'BT reward card' all for just £28.99 a month! The reward card is essentially a Mastercard that can be used both online and in shops because nothing pairs better with fibre than...a shopping trip?

It's a pretty fantastic offer, however this is ideal for people who aren't commitment-phobes as the plan is a 24 month contract, meaning you'd be tied in for two years.

And if that sounds too long, why not check out the best broadband deals around at the bottom of the page. Ready to commit to this deal? This BT offer can be found below as well.

BT's brand new broadband deals in full:

What is a BT Reward Card?

The Reward Card that BT sends out is a pre-paid credit card that you can use anywhere that accepts Mastercard. In short, that's around a million shops, cafes and restaurants around the world, so you shouldn't find it difficult to find places to spend, spend, spend.

It's an old-fashioned chip and pin card, rather than contactless. But do make sure that you claim your Reward Card within three months of installation, otherwise you'll lose out on all that cash.

