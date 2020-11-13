Get a Google Nest Mini free with the new Fitbit Inspire 2

Currys has started its Black Friday sales early, and is giving away a Google Nest Mini free when you buy the new Fitbit Inspire 2.

The Fitbit Inspire 2 only launched a few months ago, so it's surprising to see it in the Black Friday sales so soon. It's an entry-level fitness tracker, designed for users who want to start getting more active, or used to work out frequently but have slipped out of the habit.

Don't live in the UK? Scroll down for the best Fitbit Inspire 2 and Google Nest Mini deals near you.

It offers all-day heart rate monitoring, step tracking, and 'active zone minutes', helping you meet recommended daily goals to improve your health. There's sleep tracking, too so you can see how well you're resting at night.

Fitbit Inspire 2 and Google Nest Mini | £138.99 £89.99 at Currys (save £49)

Grab one of this year's best fitness trackers and a Google Nest Mini smart speaker together for just £90 with this bundle deal at Currys. This is a good price for the Fitbit Inspire 2 alone (the same as Amazon, John Lewis and Very), so to get the Nest Mini thrown in too is a fantastic deal.

View Deal

You'll also benefit from all the features of the Fitbit app, including food and water logging, mindfulness exercises, and Strava integration. There's a free one-year subscription to Fitbit Premium thrown in too, giving you access to a library of instructor-led workouts that you can follow at home, as well as guided meditation sessions to help manage stress.

The Google Nest Mini is great as a first smart speaker, or as a way to extend your existing smart home setup. It has Google Assistant built in, and when when we tested it, we were impressed by its mid-range sound quality. There's no music service included, so you'll need a service like Spotify or YouTube Music to enjoy your tunes, but it's an excellent speaker to get as a freebie.

If you live outside the UK, we've found the best Google Nest Mini and Fitbit Inspire 2 deals near you:

TechRadar is rounding up all the top deals over the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales period, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday Day deals in an easy-to-navigate article to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.