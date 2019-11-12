Get a free upgrade with Vodafone's fibre broadband deal and go super fast from £21/pm

Vodafone's latest internet offer may have just ended your fibre broadband search - you don't have to wait until Black Friday to snatch up one of the best fibre broadband deals in the UK.

This broadband deal is bringing you Superfast 2 plan for the price of regular Superfast 1 - meaning that you'll get average speeds of 63Mb, so almost double of the usual 35Mb.

This is the cheapest widely available mega fast fibre package (i.e. 50Mb+) around at the moment, so if you live in a busy household or you're looking to game or stream seamlessly - especially in 4K - then this is looking like the deal to go for.

It costs £23 a month to most people or a frankly incredible £21 a month if you also have your phone contract with Vodafone. Of course, when the deal is this good, we'd expect it to only be available for a limited amount of time. And although no end date has been given yet we're assuming it won't be around for long.

Vodafone's cheap fibre broadband deal in full:

Vodafone Superfast 2 Broadband | 18 months | Avg speeds 63Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £23pm (or £21 for existing Vodafone customers)

If you've got a need for speed than this is the fibre broadband deal for you. Apart from boasting average download speeds of 63Mb with a guaranteed minimum of 55Mb (or your money back) it is the best value fibre broadband deal around right now. You can get all of this for £23 a month or, if you're a Vodafone mobile phone customer, a mere £21 a month.

Want more with your broadband deal?

Although this is currently the cheapest widely available fibre broadband deal on the market for these speeds, we understand that fibre might not be available in your area - or you're looking for something cheaper.

So, if speed is not your main concern and you don't live in a busy household, don't panic - we've got plenty of other options for you. Why not try the Post Office unlimited broadband deal. You don't have to pay anything upfront and it's only £15.90 a month! However it is important to note that it offers average speeds of only 11Mb.

Or if you're looking for a freebie with your broadband, you should consider BT. Its Superfast Fibre broadband deal for £28.99 a month guarantees average 50Mb fibre speeds and offers a £80 Marks and Spencer voucher. An ace freebie to help you at an expensive time, whether be it your grocery, clothes or house shopping.

Alternatively, Plusnet Unlimited Broadband might be the solution for you. Its average speeds of 10Mb may seem to be on the slower side but this will cost you only £18.99 a month PLUS £70 cashback. That makes it one of the very cheapest broadband deals out there!

