Get a fibre broadband deal for less than the price of ADSL with this massive offer

Normally, the jump up in price from ADSL to fibre won't just result in a speed boost, but also a hefty incline in price. However, your secret santa (spoiler alert...it's Onestream) has come along with an early Christmas present to smash all preconceptions of fibre pricing.

Taking its Fibre Unlimited plan and hurling the price all the way down to just £14.99 per month, Onestream hasn't just brought along the cheapest fibre broadband deal in the UK, but the cheapest broadband deal around...period.

Now at the same price as Onestream's ADSL package, this fibre deal will only cost you £179.88 across your entire contract. A quick scan through our guide to the UK's best broadband deals will show just how cheap that is.

We've showered you in the good news about this deal so now its time for a curve ball of sorts. While this is fibre by name, its speeds fall in-between what you get from ADSL and fibre, offering an average of 17Mb.

If you're a big gamer, HD streamer or live in a big household, those speeds might not suffice. However, if you're just looking to do some streaming here and there, answer emails and generally use the internet, this will be the best option by a good few miles.

The UK's cheapest broadband deal in full:

Onestream Jetstream Fibre Broadband | 12 month contract | 17Mb average speed | Line rental inc. | FREE activation | £9.99 delivery | £14.99 per month

At a monthly price just under £15, you will not be able to get your internet cheaper than this right now, especially not fibre! Obviously, at a price that low you're not exactly getting blistering speeds, with averages of 17Mb. However, that's still plenty for browsing the internet, emailing, streaming and the more basic internet tasks.



View Deal

How does this compare to other broadband deals?

The affordability above is great but for a lot of people, those speeds are just going to be too slow. For those people, there are a lot of faster fibre packages to choose from.

Right now, the best choice is probably TalkTalk. With speeds averaging 38Mb at a price of just £22.95, TalkTalk is offering some of the best value fibre around.

Or, if you feel like your internet should come with a free incentive, BT could be your best choice. It will cost you a fair bit more at £28.99. But that price gets you speeds averaging 50Mb and an £100 BT Mastercard offering up some overall great value - just watch the 24 month contracts BT is now offering.