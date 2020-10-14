Garmin deals: big savings on GPS sat-navs for walking and cycling

Amazon has slashed the price of Garmin GPS units for Prime Day, with up to 40% off units for walking, cycling and even sailing.

You might know Garmin best for its range of running watches, but the company first made its name in standalone navigation systems, and if you're interested in walking, riding or boating off the beaten path then they're some of the best devices money can buy.

Using a GPS bike computer for navigation will save your phone's battery and give you a large, bright display that you can control without taking off your cycling gloves. The Garmin Edge Explore clips onto your handlebars and provides clear, turn-by-turn navigation, with recommendations of the most popular routes. It can even work together with compatible lights and rear-view cameras to help you ride more safely.View Deal

With the Garmin eTrex Touch 35, you won't have to keep digging a cumbersome paper map out of your bag on walks and bike rides. Just plan your course (or download a set of nice recreational routes) and you're ready to begin exploring. You can even invite family and friends to follow your progress in real time (so they know if you've had an accident, or when you're nearly home and it's time to get the kettle on).

This tough, waterproof GPS unit is made with boating and watersports in mind. It comes with a built-in worldwide basemap, and uses a WAAS-enabled GPS receiver and HotFix satellite prediction to identify your position and maintain its GPS location - even under cover or in built-up areas.

This premium hand-held GPS unit is ideal for walking, driving, cycling and boating. It uses both GPS and GLONASS to pinpoint your location quickly and accurately, and even includes an 8MP digital camera so you can capture high-res geotagged photos on your journey without draining your phone's battery.

If you're happy to use your phone for photography, the cheaper Garmin Oregon 700 might be the hand-held GPS unit for you. It features GPS/GLONASS satellite navigation, a built-in altimeter, a barometer to show short-term changes in weather conditions, and Garmin's TracBac feature, which plots a route back home if you've been exploring off the beaten path.

Most of these devices use both GPS and GLONASS satellite navigation, meaning they'll be able to pinpoint your position more quickly and accurately than your phone, and in more challenging conditions.

They can also be operated while you're wearing gloves (essential now temperatures are starting to drop), and many will also show you weather forecasts as overlays so you can plan your route accordingly - all without placing any additional strain on your phone's battery, so you can keep it fully charged for emergencies.

