No Man's Sky is getting delayed

Update: A post on the PlayStation Blog has confirmed the news. No Man's Sky will launch in North America on 9 August, in Europe on 10 August, and in the UK on 12 August.

"As we approached our final deadlines, we realized that some key moments needed extra polish to bring them up to our standards," wrote Sean Murray from Hello Games. "I have had to make the tough choice to delay the game for a few weeks to allow us to deliver something special."

Our original story follows below...

No Man's Sky has been delayed, but it's unclear how much by. The news was first reported to Kotaku and confirmed by two independent sources to TechRadar.

Hello Games' title was set to arrive on June 21 in the US and June 24 in the UK. Kotaku's sources believe the game may have been pushed back to July or August, but the extent of the delay is uncertain.

Our own source, who is familiar with the matter, confirmed that discussions about delaying the game had taken place, but was not privy to how far the game has been pushed back.

We also contacted UK retailer Game, who informed us that its system had been updated to inform staff that the game had been delayed.

Coming soon...

One of Kotaku's sources was an employee at US retailer Gamestop who said stores has been informed that the June 21 release date was no longer correct, and that the date should be covered with a "Coming Soon" label.

It's possible that, even after all this, the game will still release on June 21. However, a delay is looking highly likely.

We've contacted Sony for comment. If a delay is indeed going ahead, we expect Hello Games or Sony to make an official statement very soon.