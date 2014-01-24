PS Vita Slim to get a UK release soon, hints Sony

The Diet PS Vita is on its way

A big blue invitation has just dropped into TechRadar's inbox, and it's not being overly cryptic as to what Sony might be about to announce.

"Following the biggest launch in PlayStation history, join us for an introduction to the slimmest," reads the invite for the January 30 event.

With the PS4 just a few weeks old, it's certainly not going to be a sleeker version of Sony's latest console. And he highly doubt that it's going to be yet another PS3.

So by process of elimination, we're putting money on this being the UK release of the PS Vita Slim, which was released in Japan last year.

LittleBigConsole

The PS Vita Slim has a similar design to the Vita standard, but arrives 20% thinner and 15% lighter. It also swaps out the OLED display for an LCD.

The current Japan price translates to about £120, but we wouldn't use this as an indicator for the UK cost.