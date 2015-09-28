Edge's 100 Greatest Videogames special will cause plenty of debate

Sorry Nasa, we no longer care if you've found life on Mars - Edge just revealed its Top 100 Greatest Videogames list and people are FUMING that Metal Gear Solid 3 didn't make the cut.

The one-off special, consisting of 212 pages, gorgeous full-page artwork and words from some of the industry's best writers, was the result of months of exhaustive deliberation.

But before you go and grab a pitchfork because your favourite game didn't make the list, it's important to understand the process Edge followed before arriving at its final decision.

Says Edge: "In compiling the list, we worked to simple criteria: all formats – console, PC, portable, coin-op, touchscreen – were eligible; we could include only a single entry from any series that features straight-up sequels; and each game had to stand up today rather than making the cut for reasons of nostalgia or historic significance. The result is a collection of modern classics that must not be missed."

It's that final criteria - the need to stand up today - which is perhaps why some of your favourite childhood gems didn't make the cut. But even if you find the results controversial, it'll still make for a lovely addition to the bookshelf.

The 100 Greatest Videogames can be ordered online here, and is available to buy in UK newsagents now for £11.99.