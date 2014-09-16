Best Xbox One holiday bundle deals

Strange isn't it? November 22, 2015 marks a full year since the Xbox One hit store shelves in 13 vastly different markets.

In that time we've seen the launch window games fade into obscurity (remember Crimson Dragon? Yeah, me neither) and blockbuster titles like Destiny and Titanfall drop onto our $400 all-in-one-can-do-anything-you-like system.

Yes, the Xbox One's first year of life was good. But 2015 should be even better.

If you're looking to buy that special someone in your life an Xbox One this holiday season, here are your best bets with easy-to-understand bullet points and links to pre-order for your convenience.

Worldwide deals

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare special edition bundle - $499.99 / £349.99 / AU$599

Does that special someone in your life know what a "bouncing betty" is? Do they dream of calling in air-strikes and spend more time plotting out the perfect kill-streak bonus than they do on their homework? They're going to love the Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare bundle.

What's in the box:

Custom grey and orange Xbox One with a 1TB hard drive

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Day Zero Edition, with early access and double XP on November 3, plus two custom weapons: the AK-12G Assault Rifle and Crossbow-B2

Custom Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Wireless Controller

One chat headset, HDMI cable, and power supply

In game bonus content: unique exoskeleton, Advanced Arsenal which features an EM1 Quantum directed-energy weapon and a bullet brass exoskeleton, Digital Personalization Pack

Pre-order it in the US here: Walmart, Best Buy, Amazon, Microsoft

Pre-order it in the UK here: Amazon

Pre-order it in Australia here: EB Games

Sunset Overdrive special edition Xbox One bundle - $399.99 / £329.99 / AU$499

Think gaming is too far "in the box?" Too mainstream for its own good? Sunset Overdrive eschews the traditional gritty, gray, run-and-gun gameplay that gamers the world over are used to for a colorful, destructive and all-around insane open-world where bullets speak louder than words. It's from the guys who did Spyro the Dragon, Ratchet and Clank and, more recently, the Resistance franchise and if you can imagine a world as colorful as the first two and as war-torn as the latter then you've got a pretty good idea of what it's all about.

What's in the box:

Cirrus White console with a 500GB hard drive

White Wireless Controller

Full Sunset Overdrive game download and Day One Edition in-game items

Day One Edition downloadable content includes: "Nothin' but the Hits" gun, Fizzie outfit and Hardcore! Hammer

HDMI cable and Power Supply

Pre-order it in the US here: Walmart, Best Buy, Amazon, Microsoft

Pre-order it in the UK here: Amazon

Pre-order it in Australia here: EB Games

North America-Only bundle

Madden 15 NFL Xbox One bundle - $399.99

This one's for the guys and gals that love Sunday just a little too much. (That's NFL gameday here for all you non-US folks.) The Madden bundle may not have the extra-large hard drive like the Call of Duty bundle packs, but it will save you $100. You also trade out that M-rated shooter for something a little bit more family-friendly.

What's in the box:

Standard black edition of the Xbox One with a 500GB hard drive

Standard Black Wireless Controller

Download code for Madden NFL 15 on Xbox One

Token for three Madden NFL Ultimate Team Pro Packs

Chat Headset, HDMI cable and Power Supply

Get it here: Walmart, Best Buy, Amazon

Europe and Australia-Only bundle

Xbox One FIFA 15 bundle - £329 / AU$529

Microsoft wouldn't leave Europe out of the loop. The US gets their version of football and Europe and Australia get theirs in the form of FIFA 15. Sadly this is the barest of all the bundles as Microsoft decided to only include a download code without any incentivised pack-ins like Ultimate Team gold packs or special players. Still, getting a game that you would've bought anyway with a console and only paying the cost of the console is a pretty good deal in our book.

What's in the box:

Xbox One Console with 500GB hard drive

FIFA 15 game download card

Standard Black Wireless Controller

Chat Headset, HDMI Cable and Power Supply

Get it here: Amazon, EB Games

Note that none of the consoles listed above come with the Kinect - the camera-like peripheral that allows players to give commands to their system and perform video chats with friends. For that you'll need the Xbox One console with Kinect bundle or, ideally, the Xbox One console with Kinect and Forza 5. That package can be found in the US on Walmart, Best Buy, Amazon, Microsoft, in the UK on Amazon, and in Australia on EB Games