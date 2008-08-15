Barclays Premier League on PSP

Check out your favourite football match highlights on the go with Go!View on PSP

Football fans will be happy to hear that the best of this season's Barclays Premier League is to be made available to watch on the PSP's Go!View service.

Go!View, as you will remember, is a video on-demand partnership initiative from Sony and Sky for the PlayStation Portable (PSP).

Extended highlights

"Following the big kick off this weekend, from Sunday 17th August, PSP owners will be able to transfer 45 minutes of extended highlights from Sky Sports matches to watch on the go - or wherever they want!" reads the release just in.

"Throughout the new season, Go!View customers will be able to watch a great range of Barclays Premier League football from hundreds of Sky Sports games. Sky Sports will show 92 Live Barclays Premier League games this season and a further 242 'near live' matches, ensuring that all Go!View customers will be able to access games involving their favourite Premier League team."



Free monthly trial

The football content for the PSP is being made available as part of the monthly 'Sports' subscription packs which also includes coverage from the worlds of cricket, golf, boxing and extreme sports.

Sky is currently offering a month's free subs to the Sports, Comedy and Entertainment subs packs - to tease customers in.

The services also offers Movies to Rent and Latest TV to Rent. For more check out goview.tv