Free delivery: every shop offering fast, free shipping right now

With shops closing their doors, more retailers than ever are offering free delivery on their online stores. That means you can still grab the products you love and won't be spending a small fortune to have them shipped directly to you. Plus, there are plenty of sales to take advantage of at the moment to save you even more cash on tech, clothes, furniture, sports gear, and more.

We're rounding up the best sales going on right now that also offer free delivery so you can get the items you need for as little as possible. Below that, however, we're also listing all the retailers we've found to be offering free delivery, even if they're not expressly discounting their products right now.

Many retailers are turning to free delivery right now to keep up their sales, which means you can benefit from speedy shipping straight to your door for less.

Top sales with free delivery

Adidas

Shop with free delivery during this period over at Adidas, where you will also find up to 50% off a massive range of footwear and apparel across the store.



AO

AO is still offering free delivery seven days a week as well as their paid timed delivery options. This week you can even save up to £300 on a new TV and grab a cheap laptop deal as well.



Bargain Max

Bargain Max is now offering free delivery on its range of toys and games, with up to 70% off on board games, 50% off on card games, 50% off arts and crafts and 60% off electronic games. That means you can keep your little ones entertained for far less this week.



Burton

You can save 70% in Burton's seasonal sales right now and the menswear store is now offering free delivery across the UK.



Cath Kidston

Cath Kidston is also now offering free delivery and returns on all purchases. You can also take 50% off certain items in the mid-season sale and grab an extra 10% off with code EXTRA10.



Crew Clothing

Crew Clothing has cut an extra 15% off its sale items this week, and you can also now benefit from free delivery on all orders with no minimum spend.



Debenhams

With a massive 30% off women's, men's, kids, and home departments as well as major discounts on plenty of brands, Debenhams has a lot to offer. Plus, there's free delivery available with a return policy extension to 14-days after the stores reopen.



Footasylum

Save up to 60% on big brand trainers and clothing as well as plenty of discounts across the range, all now with free delivery to boot.



Foodhub

Enjoy delicious takeaway in your area with discounts exclusive to FoodHub.



Halfords

You can save up to 20% on a massive range of products at Halfords right now, with everything from gadgets to bikes included in the sale. Plus, Halfords is offering free delivery on orders over £25.



Hollister

Hollister has started offering free delivery on all orders, plus you can even save 50% with their latest sales as well.



Just Ingredients

Shop fresh ingredients delivered directly to your door for free, with same-day shipping available before 4pm. Just Ingredients are also offering up to 75% off a wide range of goods as well.



Miss Selfridge

Save a massive 70% in the latest Miss Selfridge sales and grab free UK delivery across all orders on the site this week.



My Protein

Use promo code MORE to get 45% off your order and save 40% on £25 spends and 35% off everything with no minimum spend at My Protein. Orders over £40 benefit from free delivery.



Next

All sale items at Next are now at least 50% off, and you can enjoy even more savings with brand new free delivery from Next's online store.



Nike

Nike members can enjoy extra discounts in their current 50% off sales as well as free delivery on all orders. Membership is free and easy to sign up, so if you're after some new gear it may well be worth filling out the email box.



Office

Take 20% off your order and enjoy free UK delivery with promo code TAKE20 at Office this week, or take advantage of the 50% off sales happening right now.



O2 Shop

Pick up six months of Disney+ with O2's latest plans or save big on sim only and handset deals this week. Plus, order by midnight and you're not just getting free delivery, but free next working day delivery as well.



Pizza Hut

Grab 50% off all pizzas when you spend £15 or more with Pizza Hut. Add free delivery in there, and you've got yourself a fantastic deal.



Reebok

Take up to 50% off a massive range of sportswear and add free delivery and you've found an excellent proposition from Reebok. There's plenty on sale here, with clothing, trainers and all manner of fitness essentials discounted.



Studio

Enjoy massive savings on top tech, clothing, furniture, gifts, and toys all available thanks to Studio's mid-season sale. You'll see savings of up to 60% with free delivery as well.



Vertbaudet

Enjoy 30% off selected items in Vertbaudet's kidswear range this week, or grab some maternity, nursery or bedroom essentials. Plus, selected toys are also seeing discounts of up to 20%, and all that comes with free delivery right now as well.



More retailers offering free delivery

