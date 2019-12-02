Five game PS4 console bundle: Cyber Monday gem only £229 with RDR2 and more

If you've been waiting to buy a PlayStation 4 over Black Friday and didn't leap at all the previous PS4 bundles, you made the right choice, because this Cyber Monday deal just blew them all out of the water.

The deal is on a 500GB PS4 (the original chunkier model, however, not the Slim or Pro), and it comes with three incredible PlayStation exclusives - Horizon: Zero Dawn, Uncharted 4 and The Last of Us: Remastered. Seriously, these are some of the best games available on the console, and you can get the PS4 with these games for less than £200.

But that's not all: you can personalise the bundles with some extra games, and one offer lets you throw in Red Dead Redemption 2 and Grand Theft Auto V, some of the most popular games ever, for only £30. Red Dead Redemption 2 alone usually costs more than £30.

We won't wax lyrical about how great these games are, though, just buy the deal and find out yourself. At this mind-blowingly low price, you won't regret it.

PS4 500GB with Horizon: Zero Dawn, Uncharted 4, The Last of Us Remastered: £199 at Amazon

This is an impressively low price for a decent PS4 and three of the most popular Sony exclusives of all time. The bundle is exclusive to Amazon, but has also seen a £70 price drop for Cyber Monday.



View Deal

PS4 500GB with Horizon: Zero Dawn, Uncharted 4, The Last of Us Remastered, Grand Theft Auto V, Red Dead Redemption 2: £229.99 at Amazon

A PlayStation 4 with five of the best games ever made, for this incredibly low price? That right there is a steal, because these games will take up all your free time for the next hundred years.



View Deal

PS4 500GB PS4 500GB with Horizon: Zero Dawn, Uncharted 4, The Last of Us Remastered and DualShock 4 controller: £219.99 at Amazon

Instead of picking up Red Dead Redemption 2 and Grand Theft Auto V, you can pick up a DualShock 4 controller for your system. None of the included games support multiplayer, but if you think you'll eventually need two controllers for other titles, this is a good deal.

View Deal

Not in the UK? Here are the best PS4 bundle prices in your region: