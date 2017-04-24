Filter fail: Instagram is down for some users [Update]

Update: Instagram appears to be back to normal for most users, so you can stop stressing and start uploading photos and liking your friends' till your heart's content.

We'll let you know if we find out any information from Instagram or Facebook as to what led to today's hour-long outage, but until them, happy 'gramming.

Original story below...

Trouble checking your Instagram feed today? You aren't alone as the photo-heavy social network is experiencing loading issues worldwide.

The Instagram website and mobile app are failing to load for some users, as spotted by The Verge and backed up by our own checks.

And for those who can access Instagram, load times are unusually slow or intermittent.

Instagram tweeted out this message, confirming something is amiss with the service, though that tweet was subsequently deleted:

"We know some Instagrammers are experiencing issues with the app. We're working on a fix!"

Outages are not uncommon happenings for popular apps and services, though they don't happen frequently. Facebook, which owns Instagram, has experienced its fair share of down time over the years, along with Twitter, PlayStation Now and Google's G Suite offerings.

We'll keep an eye on Insta and let you know if we learn more about what's behind the outage and when service is expected to be fully restored.