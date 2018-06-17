Best last-minute Father's Day gifts 2018: ideas of what to buy dad today

The best Father's Day Gifts may be difficult to buy at the last minute, but you don't have to go to today's celebration empty handed. They beat the ties, socks, or button-up shirts that everyone is buying for father's day.

You better start moving, because Father's Day is today, June 17.

The good news is, we've got some leads on the best last-minute tech gifts and more for just about any type of father. Since we know it can be stressful to pick out the perfect Father’s Day Gift for your dad, spouse or yourself (because sometimes dads need to just treat themselves), let us help.

We’ve got some killer Father’s Day gifts – some of which are on sale today – that can come in handy for just about any dad, whether he wants to share a hobby with the kids, capture life’s precious moments, kick back and relax, or just live the dad life a little easier.

Take a look out our picks, and don’t buy Dad another tie he can’t match with any of the belts he got on his birthday.

Have more time (or can send a late father's day gift)? No problem. We have more suggestions for you below. These are the ideal gift ideas for dad.

Father’s Day gifts for the fun dad

Parrot Bebop 2 The Parrot Bebop 2 makes for a great Father's Day gift for a lot of reasons. It's one of the best drones, and also one of the more affordable ones. But, its lower price doesn't mean it lacks feature. It can capture 14MP images and 1080p video, and it has host of features to make it easy to fly for beginners. For dads, it's not only a fun gadget for playing with the kids, but it's also a way to record some interesting moments.

LEGO Mindstorms EV3 Younger dads will almost surely have a pool of nostalgia for LEGO kits. And, while those dads have been growing up, so have LEGO sets. The LEGO Mindstorms set is a highly customizable, programmable robot set with a familiar assembly method: LEGO bricks. Fathers and kids can both have fun coming up with wild creations, and it offers kids a way to learn about programming.

Father’s Day gifts for the documentarian

Sony Cyber-shot RX100 V Capable yet portable; the Sony Cyber-shot RX100 V is one of the best compact cameras around. It's on the expensive end, but it offers incredible features, with a tucked away electronic viewfinder, high-speed shooting, 40x slow-mo, and 4K video recording.

Panasonic Lumix LX10 Panasonic's Lumix LX10 is another highly capable camera in a small form factor, but it comes at a lower price. It can't shoot as many photos as quickly as the Sony above, but it can still record video in 4K. A big bonus with this camera is the fast auto-focus and wide aperture, making it easy to snap in-focus photos on a moment's notice and in darker settings.

Nikon D850 If you want to go all out and have the cash to spend, the Nikon D850 is our pick for best camera. There are few of life's moments Dad won't be able to capture with incredible camera. It has a full-frame CMOS sensor with 45.4 megapixels, 4K video recording, and a long battery life. Careful, this camera might just turn your dad's hobby into a career. You can see our full Nikon D850 review here.

Father's Day gifts for the busy dad

Tile tracker set Life can get pretty hectic for a dad, and that makes it easier for keys, phones, or just about anything to get misplaced. Luckily, technology is making it a lot easier to find things we've lost. Tile's trackers can attach to objects, and the Tile App will help you locate them and let you ring the attached Tiles. No more losing the keys in the couch. If he has an iPhone, the upcoming iOS 12 will make it even easier to find these trackers with Siri Shortcuts, one of the many cool new iOS 12 features. Just make sure Dad doesn't put his phone in the refrigerator.

Fitbit Versa A busy father probably has too many notifications coming into his phone, a hard time remembering to charge his electronics, and little time to thing about exercise. Enter the Fitbit Versa, which can help with all of that. It's able to display smartphone notifications, making it easier to check them, ignore them, or quickly answer with canned responses. Its battery lasts multiple days on a charge. And, it can give reminders to meet fitness goals each day. Plus, it's stylish. All that is what makes it one of the best smartwatches right now.

Ticwatch E If you think your dad would trade fitness features for more functionality in other aspects, the Ticwatch E is another great pick, and our choice for best Wear OS smartwatch. It's on the affordable side but runs the fully featured Wear OS, and it has a crisp OLED display, replaceable watchbands, an IP67 water resistance rating, and a not-too-shabby battery. Just make sure your dad knows to proofread his text messages when he uses the watched voice response feature. Check out our Ticwatch E review for more details.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Want to help your dad focus this Father's Day? The Bose QuietComfort 35 II are some of the best noise-cancelling headphones out there. Dad will be able to listen to tunes or take calls, and shut out outside noise. Plus, if he uses Android, these headphones support Google Assistant. See our Bose QuietComfort 35II review for more details.

Father's Day gifts for the top chef

Weber iGrill 2 Want to help your father cook without making him a prisoner to the grill? Weber's iGrill 2 can help. It's a handy grilling gadget that connects multiple temperature probes to a simple display that makes it easy to see how well cooked everything is. But, it goes a step further by pairing via Bluetooth with a smartphone app, offering notifications when items are cooked to the desired temperature. So, Dad will be free to roam away from the grill now and then.

Anova Sous Vide precision cooker If the weather is no good for grilling, Anova's sous vide cooker can help cook just about anything to perfection. If you haven't heard about sous vide, the idea is that vacuum-sealed foods placed in precisely heated water will slowly cook evenly to perfection. The results are extra juicy and incredibly flavorful. Sous vide is also handy for cooking foods in advance or keeping them from being overcooked.

Father's day gifts for the Dad still using a flip phone

Moto G5S Plus If your dad is still rocking a phone from 2005, it's probably time you force an upgrade on him. The Moto G5S Plus is an incredible budget option that packs a lot of higher-end features, like 4K video recording, a dual-sensor camera, and a metal chassis. Plus, it still has a 3.5mm headphone jack for wired audio. As a bonus, Motorola has this one on sale for Father's Day.

Moto Z2 Force If you think your father could use an even more capable and robust phone for Father's Day, there's the Moto Z2 Force. On top of high-performance internals, a sharp AMOLED display, an aluminum chassis, and a shatterproof screen, the Moto Z2 Force has access to Moto Mods. Your father will be able to expand the capability of this phone with attachments like a powerful speaker, extended battery, or even a projector. The Moto Z2 Force is also on discount for Father's Day right now.

Father's Day gifts for the multimedia lover

Kindle Paperwhite If your dad loves to read, think about getting him an e-Reader. The Kindle Paperwhite is a great pick, with a clear display and high contrast for easy reading. He'll be able to store more books on it than he'd ever be able to carry around in his own hands. As a bonus, the Kindle Paperwhite and other Kindle models are on sale for Father's Day.

Fire HD 8 tablet With the Fire HD 8 tablet, your dad will be able to take his books, newspaper, TV shows, and movies all over the place. The Fire HD 8 will also let him make use of Amazon's Alexa voice assistant. This tablet is a great affordable pick, and it's only better right now because of a $20 discount Amazon has going for Father's Day.

Roku Ultra You can help your dad become a cable-cutter with the Roku Ultra streaming box. The Roku Ultra will let him stream shows and movies in 4K HDR. And, if he struggles to navigate the menus, it has a voice remote he can shout commands into. If your father is the type to watch TV late into the night, he'll be able to do so without bothering anyone by plugging headphones into the Roku remote as well. Another bonus: the Roku Ultra is also $20 off right now.

Samsung HW-MS650 soundbar So, your father already has a great TV and streaming device? Well then, why not up his audio game this Father's Day. The Samsung HW-MS650 is our pick for best soundbar. While some might scoff a at a soundbar when compared to a traditional speaker setup, the HW-MS650 challenges that notion. This soundbar has powerful sound, surprising bass, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi support, and all of that in the simple form factor of a soundbar. You can see our Samsung HW-MS650 soundbar review for more info.