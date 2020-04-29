Fantastic iPad Pro deals at John Lewis and Currys will save you £80 this week

Some truly excellent iPad Pro deals have landed this week at John Lewis and Currys, offering some great cut-down prices such as this 2018 64GB iPad Pro for just £669 (was £719), or this fantastic 2018 256GB iPad Pro for just £769 (was £940).

These 2018 iPad Pros are superb value buys right now, offering double the capacity of the new 2020 models at comparable prices. They've still got excellent chips on board as well as that stunning 11-inch Retina display, so you're only missing out on a few very select upgrades overall. If you're someone who values that coveted hard drive space for all your movies, apps, and games, then look no further - these excellent 2018 iPad Pros will cover all your needs for much less than one of the 2020 models.

Both these deals also come with the added bonus of being bundled with one year of Apple TV+ free with every purchase - which is normally £4.99 a month.

iPad Pro deals at John Lewis and Currys

Apple iPad Pro 2018 11-inch 64 GB | £719 £669 at John Lewis

Save £50 on this great iPad Pro deal over at John Lewis this week. With a stunning liquid retina display, A12X Bionic chip, and 12MP rear camera, you're still getting some excellent, top tier tech under the bonnet here, despite being the last-gen Pro.

View Deal

Apple iPad Pro 2018 11-inch 256 GB | £940 £769 at Currys

Need a little more room? Well, you can save even more by picking up this 256GB capacity model at Currys. For context, this deal is £100 cheaper than the current-gen 256GB 2020 iPad Pro on Amazon, and we think it's a particularly good value since you're still getting some blazing fast tech and that gorgeous retina display.

View Deal

Currys: iPad Pros at £80 off and much more in the latest iPad deals.

iPad Pros at £80 off and much more in the latest iPad deals. John Lewis: Claim up to £150 when you trade in an old iPad.

Claim up to £150 when you trade in an old iPad. Amazon: Stock may be low, but iPad deals are still available right now.

iPad Pro deals: what about the iPad Pro 2020?

These great iPad deals are of course courtesy of the latest round of new Apple iPad Pro 2020 releases, which have now driven down the prices on the now older 2018 models. Despite being last-generation, these older iPad Pros still offer some really top tier tech onboard and are (we think) the best value iPad Pros you can buy right now.

For around £100 less you're getting the same screen and battery life while missing out on an ever so slightly faster processing chip (getting an A12X instead of an A12Z processor). You'll also not be getting the new LiDAR scanner feature - which upgrades the camera slightly to offer new augmented reality and depth measuring features.

If you can do without these extra bells and whistles or ever-so-slightly slower processor, then the 2018 models are a great value buy as they still have more than enough power and features to get the job done. They're also fantastic if you really value storage space on your tablets since you can pick up a 2018 iPad Pro with double the capacity of a similarly priced 2020 iPad Pro right now.

Just for comparison's sake, we've added a handy price guide down below, so you can take a look at what's available and judge for yourself which is the best iPad Pro for you.

Want to check out some other retailers? we recommend heading on over to our best iPad deals page, where we're constantly scanning for the prices and iPad deals every day.



If you'd like to see some non-Apple alternatives then we've also got the best Android tablet deals right here, where you see the best deals on models from Samsung, Huawei, Lenovo, and much more.