Facebook Portal deal: buy any two devices and save £100

With all the video calls we've been doing over the last couple of years, it's no surprise that you'd get sick of holding up your phone for hours on end or tired of just seeing someone's chin due to the poor positioning of their camera. A Facebook Portal is one way to eliminate those aggravations – and now you can do so for even less with this deal on the home video call devices.

The straightforward offer allows you to buy two devices, and you'll save £50 on each one – effectively giving you a £100 discount on your entire basket. With that, for example, you can get two Portal TV for £198 (was £298) or a pair of standard Portal devices for £238 (was £338).

Of course, you can choose to mix-and-match as well, should you want to gift a larger Portal+ device to someone else and then keep a portable Portal Go for yourself to use around the home. Whatever combination suits you is possible. And best of all, you can ship each device to different addresses at no extra cost.

If you need some help deciding, we've put together a Facebook Portal Go vs. Facebook Portal comparison to go through the benefits and disadvantages of each one. As for the other two, the Portal TV comes with no screen and is the one that attaches to your current television set. Meanwhile, the Portal+ gives you a bigger 14-inch tilting screen compared to the 10-inch display on the other devices.

From now until the end of the month, you can purchase two Facebook Portal devices, and you'll save £50 off each one. Quick maths: that's a £100 total saving. There's complete flexibility with this offer, too, so you can choose to buy the same two versions or mix-and-match between the four options available. View Deal

No matter which pair of devices you choose in this Facebook Portal deal, they all come with a very similar base set of features. These include the option to make HD video calls through WhatsApp, Messenger, and Zoom. Plus, Alexa support is built-in for voice-control capabilities.

If you're not ready to buy just yet, you're probably well aware that we're just on the cusp of the biggest retail event of the year. With that in mind, you're bound to find more than a few good Black Friday deals over the coming weeks on a whole host of smart home tech.

