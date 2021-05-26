Facebook Dark Mode seems to have disappeared for some users after update

Facebook Dark Mode has apparently disappeared without warning from iOS and Android as users online complain that the unbearable lightness of Facebook normal mode is more than they can bear.

Dark mode has vanished from the iOS Facebook app. My eyes… MY EYES!! pic.twitter.com/3HilleqEhLMay 24, 2021 See more

Did anybody else on Android have Dark Mode just disappear on Facebook? I just opened my Facebook app and got blinded by the white layout, went into settings and Dark Mode seems to have disappeared in the Facebook App settings.. #Facebook #darkmode #AndroidMay 26, 2021 See more

According to some users, after an update several accessibility options seemed to be missing, including Dark Mode. Our Facebook app's Dark Mode is still available; however, we don't know when the last time our app updated so it might just be a matter of using a previous version of the app.

We are running version 319.0.0.38.119 on iOS, which according to the Apple App store was last updated six days ago. As our David Lumb notes, "Regional updates aren't unprecedented."

This story is developing...