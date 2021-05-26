Trending

Facebook Dark Mode seems to have disappeared for some users after update

Users eyes now have to adjust to a suddenly well-lit news feed

Facebook Dark Mode has apparently disappeared without warning from iOS and Android as users online complain that the unbearable lightness of Facebook normal mode is more than they can bear.

According to some users, after an update several accessibility options seemed to be missing, including Dark Mode. Our Facebook app's Dark Mode is still available; however, we don't know when the last time our app updated so it might just be a matter of using a previous version of the app.

We are running version 319.0.0.38.119 on iOS, which according to the Apple App store was last updated six days ago. As our David Lumb notes, "Regional updates aren't unprecedented."

This story is developing...

