EE phone deals are no longer available at Carphone Warehouse - here are some alternatives

Carphone Warehouse - undoubtedly the UK's best known mobile phone retailer - has hit a bit of a roadblock. Through the years it has lost its connections with O2 and Three...and now EE has fallen, too.

That means that of the UK's big four networks, Carphone Warehouse and the other phone retailers in the Dixons Carphone family - Mobiles.co.uk and e2save - can now only stock Vodafone phone and SIM plans.

That's in addition to tariffs from Virgin Mobile and Carphone's own in-house network iD Mobile.

We're expecting that this will mean Carphone Warehouse will now double down on the value of mobile phone deals from the Vodafone network, and is continuing to offer great deals on iD and Virgin. It was only on Black Friday last year that Mobiles.co.uk came through with an iPhone 11 offer on Vodafone that absolutely blew away the rest of the competition.

However, for those interested in EE, O2 or Three contracts, you will now have to look elsewhere. The good news is that there are plenty of retailers looking to take its place.

The Three network has been going big on prices recently, frequently bettering the market on key handsets. And EE - the UK's fastest 4G network - has seriously upped its game. There are also plenty of reliable 3rd party retailers that still stock the other networks including Fonehouse, Chitter Chatter, Buymobiles, Affordable Mobiles and more.

While Carphone is no longer able to stock EE, O2 or Three, it still has some excellent prices available on Vodafone, Virgin and iD Mobile. You can also go through either e2save or Mobiles.co.uk - two sites owned by Carphone Warehouse who tend to offer cheaper prices, especially on Vodafone.



In the past, going directly to a retailer meant receiving a severe price hike. However, that seems to have changed with Three, EE and O2 all offering some truly strong deals in 2020:



